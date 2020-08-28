Finally! After 5-months break we again had a chance to spend wonderful time in the world of Gloomhaven. Our last meeting was at the beginning of March and we indeed were yearning to play again! No digital version will replace the face-to-face experience.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength
After such a long break it was inevitable that we had to refresh our knowledge of rules, the characters special abilities and long-forgotten combos! But that was a pleasure and very enjoyable experience!
Our team composition for this evening was following:
- me – playing level 7 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 6 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – playing level 5 Mindthief
The plan was to again experience the most difficult conditions Gloomhaven can provide – Very Hard dificulity level. It was our 3rd scenario in such a set-up – usually, very challenging experience merely won twice so far.
The scenario chosen was a side quest which we received during one of our adventures. It will not progress us in the story-line but we hoped provide with some interesting bonuses! And so it did!
That was really difficult scenario – especially in the first phase. Our team is now very well composed, with Tank (Kuba G) taking most of damage, Support (Kuba J) providing so much needed stuns / wounds / blessings and me and Konrad doing the dirty work of dispatching and eliminating the monsters. That works wonderfully! More session reports to come!
Here the Music Note/Soohtsinger . Really missed those games , 5 months was a terribly long period. As to game, we really struggled in the first room. I think it took us 5-6 turns(one was long rest for all) before we could leave and enter the main chamber, and once we needed our killer-Scoundrel, Michal got pulled and immobilized by almost dead Golem. On one photo You can see how our Sunkeeper struggled against 5 monsters(he was their main focus). None of us is a ranged AOE attacker to use piercng bow efficiently(therefore noone uses t), none of us has good piercng attacks, so monsters with heavy shields and those with high HP and retaliate were a big problem, but with strong debuffs, invisibilty(Mindthief and Scoundrel), we slowly secured the middle room and let monsters from corridors inside, so we had could use our quickest moves to move onto the pressure plates. Those long walks and traps were exhausting for us , but we didn’t need to survive, we needed one to loot the treasure and we won. My character is so nice, once placed in the middle of a room i could send out stuns, blesses and curses around, making many monsters unfit for fight and let my friends to slowly kill those monsters.
