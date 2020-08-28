Finally! After 5-months break we again had a chance to spend wonderful time in the world of Gloomhaven. Our last meeting was at the beginning of March and we indeed were yearning to play again! No digital version will replace the face-to-face experience.

After such a long break it was inevitable that we had to refresh our knowledge of rules, the characters special abilities and long-forgotten combos! But that was a pleasure and very enjoyable experience!

Our team composition for this evening was following:

me – playing level 7 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 6 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper

Konrad – playing level 5 Mindthief

The plan was to again experience the most difficult conditions Gloomhaven can provide – Very Hard dificulity level. It was our 3rd scenario in such a set-up – usually, very challenging experience merely won twice so far.

The scenario chosen was a side quest which we received during one of our adventures. It will not progress us in the story-line but we hoped provide with some interesting bonuses! And so it did!

The shrine of Strength – a large map, 5 mainly big and long rooms. It could be difficult to simply survive long enough to loot the treasure tile. At least we do not need to kill everybody.

Four musketeers ready to take on the challenge – and challenge it will be as we play on Very Hard difficulty!

First room – the key thing was to get to the Saavas as soon as possible to prevent him from spawning new enemies. He anyhow managed to summon Wind and Ice Daemons. That was hard fight, but the stuns and other de-buffs helped greatly.

Second room was very interesting. First, full of enemies of course – with another Saavas. But also with pressure plate opening top and bottom doors.

We tried to focus on main enemy again but it was not an easy task. What is more, I was pulled behind by one of the Earth Daemons from the first room!

In the end concentration of the stun / poison / wound did the trick to kill monsters and my character used the pressure plate…

…opening two doors only to learn that in order to get to final room, we need to be present on four different pressure plates. Two in top room and two in bottom! Of course, the rooms were not empty…

Somehow we managed to get to the pressure plates – the coordination was not the best I have to admit. Th e losses in the end were also high – three out of four characters were exhausted.

The situation at the end of the game. My Scoundrel saved the day by running from top right corner, using multiple Invisibility and reaching the goal.

That was really difficult scenario – especially in the first phase. Our team is now very well composed, with Tank (Kuba G) taking most of damage, Support (Kuba J) providing so much needed stuns / wounds / blessings and me and Konrad doing the dirty work of dispatching and eliminating the monsters. That works wonderfully! More session reports to come!