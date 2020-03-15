With the current situation in the world, it is pretty safe to say that solo games plus Vassal are the best ways to play boardgames nowadays. With that in mind couple of days ago I set another Cataphract scenario to replay the struggles of Belizarius and Byzantine empire to re-unite Roman holdings. I really like that installment of Great Battles of History (GBoH) as the battles are limited in number of counters, pretty bloody and decisive. Also, very suitable for solitaire play.

Historical background

The scenario I had chosen was:

The first of the western states that Justinian attacked was the Vandal kingdom of North Africa. In 533, Belisarius with a fleet of 92 dromons escorting 500 transports, landed in Tunisia with an army of about 15,000 men, as well as a number of barbarian troops, mainly Huns. They defeated the Vandals, who were caught completely off-guard, at Ad Decimum on 14 September 533. Carthage was captured by the Romans after that battle but the Vandals remained strong. After loosing Carthage, Gelimer fled in Numidia where he waited for his brother, Tzazo, who was campaigning in Sardinia. When the two brothers joined forces, they marched to Carthage.

Although the Vandal army was superior in numbers, Belisarius chose to fight outside the walls of Carthage. The two forces met at Tricameron and the Roman cavalry immediately charged the Vandal lines, reforming and attacking two more times. During the third charge Tzazon was killed within sight of Gelimer. As had happened at Ad Decimum (where he had lost another brother), Gelimer lost heart. The Vandal lines began to retreat, and soon were in rout.

With this victory, the Byzantines regained control of North Africa. This position became a springboard for the Byzantine invasion of Italy. The Vandals virtually disappear from history.

Source: https://byzantium.gr/battles.html

Session report

Final losses – Romans won 46 to 7.

Summary

Wow, that was quick, brutal and decisive battle – just like in the history. And Belizarius even did not need the reinforcements. The key thing was an advantage in range combat as well as better units (Cataphracts) on Roman side, which often had Attack Superiority.

More session reports will for sure come!