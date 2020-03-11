Another week and another exciting scenario played with Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel 3rd edition. After the first four, infantry-based scenarios we decided to jump to the skirmish number #7 Wounded Tiger featuring tanks! And what tanks they were – the mighty Tiger is a key unit here, immobilized due to the engine failure, waiting to be rescued by Panzer III and IV deployment. But a pack of T70 and T34 are ready to quickly strike and destroy it before help can arrive.

Historical background (based on Mission Book)

The Kursk battle rages on. On day 3 of the German offensive, III Panzer Corps blasted a narrow corridor a few kilometers wide through the Soviet defensive lines. The battlefield at Kursk was littered with tanks – abandoned due to mechanical problems rather than combat – which both sides attempted to retrieve and repair. As the German spearhead advanced, an immobilized Tiger is left behind in a field. Through the unsecured flanks, a platoon of T-34s and T-70s slips back to finish off the ‘helpless’ Tiger.

Session report

That was a really exciting and interesting game. It could go any way but in the end finished in marginal German victory (we need to adjust points as we played with not updated Mission Book). This is also one of the quickest Storms of Steel skirmishes and can be easily repeated which definitely will happen to us 🙂