The Campaign

With the sixth installment of the Belisarius Campaign we are getting close to the end of that epic tale. The tale of the greatest Byzantine general, beautifully told by the Commands and Colors Medieval game. So far he was mainly successful in his endeavors against Empire enemies but will he still be after below battle? Let us see!

Belisarius Campaign:
Thannuris (528 SD)
Melebasa (528 AD)
 Dara (530 AD)
Satala (530 AD)
Callinicum (531 AD) Part 1
Callinicum (531 AD) Part 2

The Scenario

Today we continue the story of the Callinicum battle. Just to remind everybody and repeat: Sassanids had lost at Dara and Satala in 530 AD but that definitely did not end the so-called Iberian War – a conflict raging between the Byzantine and the Sassanid Empires from 526 AD to 532 AD over the eastern Georgian kingdom of Iberia. Spring of 531 AD saw another Sassanids army invading Roman Mesopotamia.

Belisarius was caught unawares by the quick and rapid invasion and had to quickly scramble all the forces he could muster. He outmaneuvered the Persian army and wished they just simply retreat but was forced by his subordinates – and threat of mutiny – to deploy for battle. The second scenario in the book shows second part of the battle when key hills are already occupied by Sassanids and Romans have not much space for maneuver.

GAME 1

game_10
The initial deployment of the forces –  Sassanids already occupying the hills on their left wing (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_11
A vert fast and classic opening – Mounted Charge (using Inspired Leadership) on Roman infantry (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_12
Pretty deadly attack, as one leader dies and a full infantry unit is destroyed (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_13
The best way to lift the pressure is to counter-attack – my units charge Marcin’s left (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_14
Again, pretty decent result, with two units routed. Still, it will be virtually impossible to do anything more as Sassanids are in a strong position on the hills (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_15
But before I can do anything, Marcin plays another Mounted Charge and completely decimates my vulnerable left flank… (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_16
Game over – and final dispositions – my Romans lost quickly 1-5 (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)

GAME 2

game_20
We switched the sides and started an immediate re-match. I was looking forward to pay-back for calamity in first game! Let us see how it went! (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_21
A classic opening, isn’t it? That scenario is very confrontational as both sides are only 3 hexes away (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_22
Again, one Byzantine leader dies already in the first round (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_23
Maricn (Romans) will try to counter-attack, but then he is again surprised by my full (not Inspired Leadership) Mounted Charge Card (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_24
A card which brings me in one sweep 3 banners and victory! The Sassanids charges were really deadly (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)
game_25
Another very quick game and another crushing defeat of Belisarius army. He was right resisting his subordinates but did not manage in the end to prevent the battle (click on the picture to enlarge in the new window)

Summary

Callinicum – Part 2 proved to be a very fast, bloody and extremely deadly scenario – especially for Byzantines, who lost twice 1-5. Both sides are set-up very close and it is only matter of minutes before both armies are at their opponents throats. Great fun and we will for sure continue with the game soon!

