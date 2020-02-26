The Campaign

With the sixth installment of the Belisarius Campaign we are getting close to the end of that epic tale. The tale of the greatest Byzantine general, beautifully told by the Commands and Colors Medieval game. So far he was mainly successful in his endeavors against Empire enemies but will he still be after below battle? Let us see!

The Scenario

Today we continue the story of the Callinicum battle. Just to remind everybody and repeat: Sassanids had lost at Dara and Satala in 530 AD but that definitely did not end the so-called Iberian War – a conflict raging between the Byzantine and the Sassanid Empires from 526 AD to 532 AD over the eastern Georgian kingdom of Iberia. Spring of 531 AD saw another Sassanids army invading Roman Mesopotamia.

Belisarius was caught unawares by the quick and rapid invasion and had to quickly scramble all the forces he could muster. He outmaneuvered the Persian army and wished they just simply retreat but was forced by his subordinates – and threat of mutiny – to deploy for battle. The second scenario in the book shows second part of the battle when key hills are already occupied by Sassanids and Romans have not much space for maneuver.

GAME 1

GAME 2

Summary

Callinicum – Part 2 proved to be a very fast, bloody and extremely deadly scenario – especially for Byzantines, who lost twice 1-5. Both sides are set-up very close and it is only matter of minutes before both armies are at their opponents throats. Great fun and we will for sure continue with the game soon!

Thank you!