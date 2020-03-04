With Jakub we continue our campaigns in Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel 3rd edition. The scenario #4 Sovkhoz 158 – just like the previous one – introduces and focuses on the hidden units rules as well as group actions. The actual set-up of the counters is completely free – thus making the scenario very re-playable and exciting. How did it go this time? let us see!

Historical background (based on Mission Book)

The Kursk battle has started – it is July 1943 and enormous Nazi and Soviet forces struggle for victory. Despite initial success, the German 106 Corp’s efforts to clear Soviet threats to their southern flank proceed slowly. A platoon of Panzer Grenadiers has been detailed to secure the main supply road leading through Sovkhoz 158, where a supply convoy had been ambushed. Enjoy below photo-session report!

Session report

The game – as always – was a great fun despite my mediocre performance 🙂 We plan next scenarios very soon so you can count on further session reports!