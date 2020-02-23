Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea (ACIS) was one of the GMT Games bestsellers of the 2019. I was intrigued by that position for quite some time and in the end decided to purchase and try it.

The box was full of colorful tokens, two very nice, mounted maps, relatively short Rulebook and very thick Playbook. Add to this multiple civilization mats and you have a full game. What especially surprised me is the amount of scenarios both historical and a-historical for 2 to 6 players plus comprehensive solo rules. Designers really did they work and created simple system with multiple interesting conflicts depictions.

I have started my adventure with the game by playing two solo scenarios – the suggested Fall of Rome II, first on western and then on eastern map. After this we were ready to try our first full game in a four-players set-up. What follows is short photo session report from those three engagements – I always think picture is worth thousand words 🙂

Fall of the Rome II – solo – Western Empire vs. Visigoths

Fall of the Rome II – solo – Eastern Empire vs. Persians

4-player standard set-up game

SUMMARY

The game was quite fun – of course, nothing compares to play with live enemy, so the last game with 3 opponents gave me most satisfaction. Still bots are fine to play and allow for quick introduction to the system. As for the title itself, indeed that can be sometimes unpredictable and brutal – but when you approach that game having in mind as main goal fun not necessary victory at all costs, you can spent some really nice time with it. Definitely good, light position which can be a good entry point to wargaming hobby.