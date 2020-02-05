The Game

Are you a fan of The Game of Thrones Boardgame? If so, you might be interested to know that a game with similar mechanics but not using any pieces (yes!) except for counters was published some time – the game is Battle for Rokugan.

As per publisher website: Conquer the realm and bring honor to your clan in Battle for Rokugan! This turn-based strategy game of conquest and mayhem puts players in the role of Rokugan daimyō struggling for control over the rich land of the Emerald Empire. Leaders must balance their resources, plan their attacks, and outwit their enemies to ensure their clan’s victory. The land is there for the taking. The most honorable daimyō will win the day!|

The game looked great and when Jarek asked us if we would like to give it a try we of course agreed! The basic mechanics are simple – we fight for domination on provinces to get victory points by secretly playing one chit each on regions on map and then revealing them and, executing actions in specific order. We have 5 turns, we switch order of first player between them which greatly impacts what you know before you commit to particular strategy. You may imagine how much fun and suspense there is in this game – and that is exactly what we hoped for!

The game is a great suspense – discovering which chits were played by your opponents is one of the coolest parts of the game! The province bonuses can be really powerful and you really never know who your friend or foe is! Definitely, we have appetite to play more of this!