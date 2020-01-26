When you have an appetite for an exciting WWII-themed game on tactical level, where you do not care too much about luck factor and some randomness but great fun is your main goal, then the Combat Commander series is an obvious choice. I simply love this title, it twists and turns, events, secret objectives, varied forces on both sides, etc. With Konrad and also with Kuba we played already pretty many of CCE games and today I have a pleasure to present session report from another one.

Scenario “#6 Paralyzed from the West Down” describes the events from the Operation Overlord – exactly in a city of St. Mere-Eglise, where surprised German line troops try to repeal the counter-attack of elite US Parachute Regiment. Wehrmacht starts with 1 order per turn, increasing by one each “Time!” event, up to three. Allies had a lot of units, very well equipped and on elite level. Who would prevail?

That was very exciting game, with surprising blaze, Lt. Wray being anti-hero of the game and tons of interesting events which as always spice-up the CCE games! More will come!