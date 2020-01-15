Inspired by other fellow bloggers (#cliosboardgames, #rockymountainnavy and #Dude! Take Your Turn!) I also looked back at my 2019 as far as played wargames and boardgames are concerned. I am lucky to use Board Games Stats app so creating some interesting statistics was really easy. Let us have a look into details below!
That was a good year – 61 different games played 255 times. Of course, many of them were the smaller and shorter ones, but still I am glad that on average 2 out of 3 days were with some game! Well, that is of course the trick of statistics – there were days when I played one small game 6 times, and days with one large wargame, but I do not mind.
There were really many players I had a chance to sit down with at the boardgame table but not surprisingly, the tops three are my wife and most ardent wargaming hobby supporters – Marcin and Kuba. I am big fan of all historical and war-alike games thus 2-player sessions are most common.
And now to the most important and interesting statistics. The BGStats divides all your played games into couple of categories:
- centuries – played 100 times or more – well, in 2019 I was not biased on any of my favorite games so much to play more then 100 times in one single year. But it was not so always – in 2016 I played Commands Colors Ancient 165 times…
- quarters – played 25 times or more; here we have three leaders – the newest installment of Commands & Colors series: Medieval (27 plays), the great adventure and RPG game – Gloomhaven(27 games) and a very short but interesting and pretty repayable Fantasy Realms (26 games)
- dimes – played 10 times or more – here is quite a nice representation, starting with my all-time-most -played-game: Commands Colors Ancients. I am really glad that I managed to pull 18 games of ROOT. Other three, Colt Express, Dobble or For Sale, are either short euros or games I played with kids.
- fives – played 5 times or more – only three of them, but again you see Commands Colors series title – The Great War. Azul is always worth a time and Saboteur– recently acquired – the game which you can play up to 10 people!
In the second part of the report, except for many games I played with my children, there are some interesting titles like Time of Crisis, Combat Commander, No Retreat! or Conflict of Heroes. All of them I would like to play more in 2020!
No Memoir ’44???
LikeLike