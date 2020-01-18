For me a good strategy-level, sandbox game has to be re-playable and should allow for easy entry into its system thanks to the multiple smaller scenarios. Cataclysm is exactly such a game so this is not a surprise that I again come back to that fantastic title!
Our boardgame group Cataclysm games: C.1 Full Campaign Online C.1 Second, full Campaign Online C.1 Full Campaign Live C.2 Introductory: Days of Decision C.3 Theater: The Great Patriotic War C.4 The Eagle and The Sun
I must admit, it is not easy to gather a group of devoted players for a full Cataclysm campaign live so despite having the printed game, I more and more relay on the online tools. I already played two very exciting and long-to-be-remembered campaigns with Peter and Denis (Cataclysm full game online and then Second Cataclysm full game online). This time my opponents were Sean (allied forces) and Pete (Axis forces) while I was leading USSR (for the first time!)
So let us see how the world situation unfolded and where the player decision it led us!
GAME SET-UP
The initial map is pretty empty, with few armies and some important markers (like demilitarized Ruhr, Status Quo, Japan trade Marker, US-Japan treaty) which inhibits too fast expansion. But as we will see – and as it historically was – that will not prevent the ideologies to clash.
TURN 1 (1933-1934)
Main developments of Turn 1. As almost always, reasonably predictable turn, with standard moves as only Japan was at rearmament commitment; some interesting things below.
- Heibei was quickly taken by Japan
- Japan Trade marker was removed by US
- Democracies lost control over Romania and Yugoslavia
- Japan moved to mobilization, all other countries went to rearmament.
- Ruhr was demilitarized
- End of turn War status: Peace
- End of turn points:
- Fascists (Pete) 4
- Communists (Michal) 2
- Democracies (Sean) 4
TURN 2 (1935-1936)
Key actions in Turn 2:
- Trans-Siberian Railroad was build in USSR so the move between two halves of that vast country become much easier
- There was failed USSR attack on Persia
- Germany took Sweden
- Hubei falls in Japan hands
- All factions massively builds armies
- End of turn War status: still peace
- End of turn points:
- Fascists (Pete) 6
- Communists (Michal) 2
- Democracies (Sean) 4
TURN 3 (1937-1938)
Turn 3 key points – the things are startign to move forward!
- Finally, there is an end to the Status Quo!
- USSR tries second time to conquer Persia – all in vain!
- Japan push forward in China – this time Chuan is being conquered
- Maginot line is in place in France; they build a fortress
- Italians and British amass forces in North Africa
- End of turn War status: Peace (wow, still?)
- End of turn points:
- Fascists (Pete) 7
- Communists (Michal) 2
- Democracies (Sean) 4
TURN 4 (1939-1940)
During the turn 4 the real hostilities started:
- First, Germany conquers Czechoslovakia and Poland
- Then, Denmark falls (quite historically!)
- Surprise, surprise, France is being attacked through Belgium and Paris falls! Maginot line is complete useless. But France still fights on!
- Japan conquers two provinces in China
- Italy conquers Yugoslavia and Roumania! Axis on the rise!
- US takes Java politically (unorthodox move!)
- USSR moves West, and awaits how the situation develops
- End of turn War status: Limited War
- End of War points:
- Fascists (Pete) 17
- Communists (Michal) 2
- Democracies (Sean) 1
TURN 5 (1941-1942)
What an intense turn that was:
- The world plunges into Total War! France falls and most of territory is being taken over by Germans. Wehrmacht also occupies Baltic states.
- At the same time Japan offensive in China stalls, as US enters the War and occupy Philippines!
- That is not the end of bad news for Axis. USSR attacks Italy (an ally of Germany) and takes Romania and Poland – German armies in polish territory are annihilated, Italians significantly pushed back in Carpathian mountains.
- End of turn War status: Total War
- End of War points:
- Fascists (Pete) 19
- Communists (Michal) 4
- Democracies (Sean) -5
SUMMARY
At this moment in time we had to stop our game as Pete was not able to continue due to personal commitments. What a game it was! What a raise of Axis forces! And then the Allies and Communist counter-offensive. I really regret we did not played further – still, it seems that Axis would be eventually squeezed by Allies and Communist forces.
I love this game and really recommend to all the fans of grand strategies!