We continue familiarizing with Conflict of Heroes system by playing another scenario in the campaign – this time #2 Twilight’s Last Gleam. Our first game – #1 The Courier’s Satchel – gave me and my usual wargaming buddy – Jakub – a lot of fun and we hoped for similar exciting game also this time. And we were not disappointed – the game was fantastic and kept us on our toes till the last round.

So what is the situation? A German pilot was shoot down and both sides are trying to get him (he is worth a lot of points – alive for Germans, and dead for Soviets 🙂 Also, there were control points in two villages, Russian reinforcements in Turn 1, and on both sides in Turn 3. On top of this, we had a twilight, so the visibility was severely decreased and  even deteriorating. Multiple possibilities for victory points, many tactical opportunities – very interesting skirmish. Also, it allows to play even with 4 players. So let us see in below photo report what happened!

t0
The initial situation on the map – four Soviet units will enter the map in Turn 1 (click on picture to open in the new window)
t1
In Turn 1 we observed a race between escaping Germans units (including pilot) and the Soviet forces, strengthened by a platoon entering the map. No shots were fired, but the game was still very tense…  (click on picture to open in the new window)
t2a
And here the action starts! In turn two the pilot hidden himself in the woods but Jakub managed to play a great combat card – two consecutive moves – and almost kill him! (click on picture to open in the new window)
t2b
Well, not surprisingly, the attacking unit was then overwhelmed with superior firepower of Panzer Grenadiers and destroyed. Soviet attack could be a game-breaker but it failed 😦 (click on picture to open in the new window)
t2c
Summary of Turn 2 and main actions – the fateful attack on southern forest clearly visible (click on picture to open in the new window)
t3
In Turn 3 we had reinforcements entering on both sides; two Soviet SMGs started to approach the village, Germans put pressure on southern forest and managed to hide the pilot in the village; additionally, one USSR unit started to encircle the German position in the woods (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4a
And now let us look at some of the close-ups of exciting Turn 4. First, superior German forces in the woods counter-attacks approaching Russians, killing two units (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4b
However, being so strong in the forest, Germans neglected too much the Village. Russian SMGs are approaching, visibility is 1 hex!  (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4d
It had to happen – Soviets entered village. Could Germans resist? (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4e
A firefight ensued, one units is killed outright on each side (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4g
And then the second SMG succumbed to MG42 fire and situation in village was contained by German units (click on picture to open in the new window)
t4h
Turn 4  summary – 4 causalities on USSR side and 2 on German. Very exciting finish of scenario! (click on picture to open in the new window)

That was very interesting and intense game. The final score – 8-0 for Germans – does not reflect how close it was for Russians to prevail. The game is great, the system fast and exciting and we cannot wait to familiarize with new rules (hidden units & group movement) and play next scenarios!