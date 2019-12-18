We continue familiarizing with Conflict of Heroes system by playing another scenario in the campaign – this time #2 Twilight’s Last Gleam. Our first game – #1 The Courier’s Satchel – gave me and my usual wargaming buddy – Jakub – a lot of fun and we hoped for similar exciting game also this time. And we were not disappointed – the game was fantastic and kept us on our toes till the last round.

So what is the situation? A German pilot was shoot down and both sides are trying to get him (he is worth a lot of points – alive for Germans, and dead for Soviets 🙂 Also, there were control points in two villages, Russian reinforcements in Turn 1, and on both sides in Turn 3. On top of this, we had a twilight, so the visibility was severely decreased and even deteriorating. Multiple possibilities for victory points, many tactical opportunities – very interesting skirmish. Also, it allows to play even with 4 players. So let us see in below photo report what happened!

That was very interesting and intense game. The final score – 8-0 for Germans – does not reflect how close it was for Russians to prevail. The game is great, the system fast and exciting and we cannot wait to familiarize with new rules (hidden units & group movement) and play next scenarios!