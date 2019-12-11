Having the game unboxed immediately after its arrival (see here: [UNBOXING] Conflict of Heroes: Storms of Steel! – Kursk 1943) it was only matter of few days before I and one of my wargaming companions sit down and tried the position. I really like the way the way the rulebook is constructed – you read enough rules to be able to play particular missions and you do not have to digest all paragraphs at one time. Great idea!

The first mission – #1 The Courier’s Satchel – is of course kind of introductory engagement. It has pretty low number of counters – 6 for USSR and 4 for Germans. The Nazis are attacking the village occupied by Russians, who has a goal to securely deliver the secret documents to the headquarters (building in the center of village). Let us see how the game went – my opponent, leading Russians was Jakub (Kuba) with whom we had pleasure to play numerous wargames so it was obvious the fight will be close! Enjoy below photo-session report!

Well, that was very interesting, light and enjoyable game. You really do not have a feeling of too many rolls and the spent check adds some uncertainty to the game – but balances over the rounds. You definitely need to manage well the cards in your possession as they can be a great surprise to opponent. For sure we will play more games and then, with larger scenarios, will be able to draw more conclusions. See you!