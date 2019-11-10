|About game:
Third century AD was not the happiest era for the Roman Empire. Actually, it was almost end of its might. Torn by internal squabbles as well as external barbarian invasions it was at the verge of collapse.
The game uses well-established deck-building mechanics, as well as a hand management. It covers all important elements of the epoch: Praetorian Guard, civil wars, barbarian invasions, angry mobs, rival emperors, pretenders, etc.
Players take role of one of the Roman dynasties building – via influence cards – its power in military, political and public approval areas. They can construct huge public buildings, fight with other families (for glory) or with barbarians and foreign leaders (for even more glory!) Thanks to the superb expansion, there is also a possibility to play solitaire.
The game is easy to learn, can be played in 2-3 hours and is a great introduction – as a light option – to the world of wargames. On top, GMT stood to its reputation and made sure that the components of the highest quality were used.
So can your dynasty rise to be the new leaders of the Roman Empire? Are you ready for the challenge?
|Number of players:
|1-4 – the perfect set-up is with four human players but the expansion brings very easy to learn and intuitive bots, so you can play with less then full coverage or even solitaire.
|Playing time:
|In a full game – to 60 legacy points – it would take around 2-3 hours to finish the session. There is also introductory variant (to 40 legacy points) but I suggest starting with full version as the real fun is really obvious only once you get those powerful, 4-points cards at the end of the game.
|Complexity:
|Light wargame with some twist of luck and deck building mechanism, can be explained in 15 minutes to start enjoying the game.
|What I like:
|What I do not like:
|For whom?
|That is one of the best games I see as a perfect fit to introduce new players into the wargaming hobby. It is reasonably light and fast, well produced and thematic. That would bring fun and enjoyment also to seasoned grognards, wishing to play something lighter but still quite deep.
|More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
VERDICT:
In my humble opinion, Time of Crisis should find place on the shelf of every GMT Games fan. The game is really interesting, thematic and fast, has expansion extending its replayability, allows for play with intuitive and easy to learn bots. On top of this, the position has some nicely incorporated luck factors and events, which influence game in unpredictable way from time to time. Highly recommended!
Great job, thanks!
See you in another game review!
Great review-I’m getting it!
You would not regret it. Make sure you get expansion.
As you know, it’s my favourite game right now.
And I even got to play it this weekend! Of course, one newbie, one relative newbie and one person who really doesn’t seem to get the game very much meant that I ended up winning in a landslide.
Haha, great that you enjoy it! It is somehow underrated, and I wanted to share my praise for that publication.
