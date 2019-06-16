When my copy of Commands Colors Medieval (CCM) arrived lately – and after creating UNBOXING MOVIE – it was obvious that as soon as possible I will play the game! The time has come this Friday and following the Rulebook recommendation we started from:

004 Thannuris – 528 AD

I think I can confidently say that both me and Marcin – aka stormwalker – are experienced Commands Colors Ancients (CCA) players – many hours spent on over 200 scenarios where we faced each other, including famous Teutoburger Wald calamity, Spartan Hegemeony times, Punic Wars, many EPIC games, etc, etc… Thus even with greater anticipation we were awaiting this new game – what changes would it bring? How would it play? Let us see!

GAME 1

In our first encounter we decided I will take leadership of Byzantine and Marcin will lead Sassanids; historically, Sassanids won here, killing two young brother-generals (left wing above) who did not waited for Belisarius and his reinforcements.
After couple of turns of range fire I was not able to hold the temptation of using Inspired Action and charged! To no avail as I just killed some blocks but scored no VPs…
I had couple of similar drawback thru the game but then in one turn I scored 3 VPs, including killed leader and was on the verge of victory…
All the game action in one picture with marked army maneuvers as well as final disposition of the forces. The game was decided by a single roll – Marcin had 4d attack with swords, Leader and color hitting and missed. My battle back finished the scenario.
And a close-up on a “center of carnage” – left-center section

In our first game we were still learning specific CCM rules, being probably too much under CCA influence and forgetting Parthian Shot as well as ability of all the units to conduct ranged combat. Still, we had a great fun and bloody, exciting battle we will remember for long!

GAME 2

It is time to change the sides; I can tell the look is not so daunting as in first game… Sassanids are definitely in much better position.
Ok, things started badly; Marcin – as did I – was not able to resist temptation of using Inspired Leadership Action and mounted-charged my units – with the same results (zero banners). I decided to counter-attack and was met with one of the worst and most ugly surprises in my C&C career – first Ambush after momentum advance (4-block HBC was wholly destroyed) and then First Strike killing my 1-block MC; devastating turn for me.. my own turn…
Still, I was able to move the units from Right section and hit hardly the remnants of the center – even Heavy Infantry does not stand a chance against Cataphract charge
All the game action in one picture with marked army maneuvers as well as final disposition of the forces. As you can see, one section is completely abandoned. Again, Belisarius and his reinforcements were not on time to save the day. The result reflects historical situation.

This time – at least as far as we can tell – we played all the rules correctly.

On more general front, still, after two game it is too early to formulate firm conclusions, but somethings are obvious:

  • Cavalry is much, much more durable
  • Inspired Leadership Tokens are key in the game – not for Inspired Actions (big scale operations) but for those small Battlefield Actions. Especially Bravery – you got enemy cavalry pinned down and count for a flag result. Surprise! Enemy play Bravery, ignores one flag and battles back!
  • It is much easier to get into fighting distance

We will continue with Belisarius campaign; also, I am curious to see how “Roman” scenarios (first three) with significant amount of infantry plays with those new rules…

