When my copy of Commands Colors Medieval (CCM) arrived lately – and after creating UNBOXING MOVIE – it was obvious that as soon as possible I will play the game! The time has come this Friday and following the Rulebook recommendation we started from:

004 Thannuris – 528 AD

I think I can confidently say that both me and Marcin – aka stormwalker – are experienced Commands Colors Ancients (CCA) players – many hours spent on over 200 scenarios where we faced each other, including famous Teutoburger Wald calamity, Spartan Hegemeony times, Punic Wars, many EPIC games, etc, etc… Thus even with greater anticipation we were awaiting this new game – what changes would it bring? How would it play? Let us see!

GAME 1

In our first game we were still learning specific CCM rules, being probably too much under CCA influence and forgetting Parthian Shot as well as ability of all the units to conduct ranged combat. Still, we had a great fun and bloody, exciting battle we will remember for long!

GAME 2

This time – at least as far as we can tell – we played all the rules correctly.

On more general front, still, after two game it is too early to formulate firm conclusions, but somethings are obvious:

Cavalry is much, much more durable

is much, much more Inspired Leadership Tokens are key in the game – not for Inspired Actions (big scale operations) but for those small Battlefield Actions . Especially Bravery – you got enemy cavalry pinned down and count for a flag result. Surprise! Enemy play Bravery, ignores one flag and battles back!

are key in the game – not for Inspired Actions (big scale operations) but for those small . Especially – you got enemy cavalry pinned down and count for a flag result. Surprise! Enemy play Bravery, ignores one flag and battles back! It is much easier to get into fighting distance

We will continue with Belisarius campaign; also, I am curious to see how “Roman” scenarios (first three) with significant amount of infantry plays with those new rules…

