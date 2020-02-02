We played the No Retreat Barbarossa scenario already twice – with marginal German loss in initial attempt and then a decisive Wehrmacht defeat (despite occupied Moscow) in the second of our games. So we decided to move on, and now we have chosen Fall Blau as our next play-through. My opponent will be Konrad leading the German onslaught while I will command the defending Red Army.

Would Germans finally manage to win in that neat, only 4-turns engagement? Let us see in below photo report!

Legend to the pictures:

blue, solid line – front line at the beginning of the turn

– front line at the beginning of the turn blue, dashed line – German gains during the turn

– German gains during the turn red, dashed line – Soviet gains during the turn

– Soviet gains during the turn arrows ( blue and red ) – respectively, Wehrmacht and Red Army directions of attack

TURN 7 (May-Jun 1942), dry weather

TURN 8 (Jul-Aug 1942), dry weather

TURN 9 (Sep-Oct 1942), dry weather

TURN 10 (Nov-Dec 1942), snow weather

SUMMARY

A short but exciting scenario, in which – a-historically – Stalingrad has fallen. Still, the Germans did not managed to accumulate enough victory points to win the game. The buildup of Russian forces and there counter-attack could potentially be deadly for the Wehrmacht. Anyhow, we really enjoyed the game and will definitely continue with the No Retreat!