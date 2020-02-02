We played the No Retreat Barbarossa scenario already twice – with marginal German loss in initial attempt and then a decisive Wehrmacht defeat (despite occupied Moscow) in the second of our games. So we decided to move on, and now we have chosen Fall Blau as our next play-through. My opponent will be Konrad leading the German onslaught while I will command the defending Red Army.

Would Germans finally manage to win in that neat, only 4-turns engagement? Let us see in below photo report!

Legend to the pictures:

  • blue, solid line – front line at the beginning of the turn
  • blue, dashed line – German gains during the turn
  • red, dashed line – Soviet gains during the turn
  • arrows (blue and red) – respectively, Wehrmacht and Red Army directions of attack
TURN_0
Before turn 7 (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 7 (May-Jun 1942), dry weather

TURN_1
Main actions of Turn 7: steady advance of the German forces in the South but also a surprising Red Army offensive in the North! One of the main gains of the turn for Germans was Sevastopol. (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
TURN_1a
A close-up on the far north – Red Army forces are surprisingly strong here and manage to push the enemy far away!

TURN 8 (Jul-Aug 1942), dry weather

TURN_2
Main actions of Turn 8: As per Fall Blau plan, the German advance in the South continues – my forces are desperately trying to stop Panzer Divisions – all in vain. But a potential trouble for the unstoppable Wehrmacht is brewing in the center… (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
TURN_2a
That potential problem is a build-up of Soviet forces which are starting to smash German allies. And it for sure will continue…

TURN 9 (Sep-Oct 1942), dry weather

TURN_3
Main actions of Turn 9: What a turn! First of All, Wehrmacht does a tremendous effort in the south, taking Stalingrad but falling short of Astrakhan and Oil Fields. In the center the Soviet counter-offensive starts! (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
TURN_3a
A concentrated German attack – despite very strong defense, the Stalingrad falls… moment of glory for Konrad!
TURN_3b
On the other hand, the flanks of progressing German Divisions are not so well protected and are perfect target for strong Red Army forces.

TURN 10 (Nov-Dec 1942), snow weather

TURN_4
Main actions of Turn 10: The dance of death continues. Germans – despite the Winter – made progress in the South but the Soviet counter-offensive is close to cut the supply lines for General Paulus forces! At this moment in time scenarios stops end. (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
TURN_4a
Close up on German attacks in last turn.
TURN_4d
And now, a close-up on Soviet counter-offensive in last turn.

SUMMARY

A short but exciting scenario, in which – a-historically – Stalingrad has fallen. Still, the Germans did not managed to accumulate enough victory points to win the game. The buildup of Russian forces and there counter-attack could potentially be deadly for the Wehrmacht. Anyhow, we really enjoyed the game and will definitely continue with the No Retreat!