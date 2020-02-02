We played the No Retreat Barbarossa scenario already twice – with marginal German loss in initial attempt and then a decisive Wehrmacht defeat (despite occupied Moscow) in the second of our games. So we decided to move on, and now we have chosen Fall Blau as our next play-through. My opponent will be Konrad leading the German onslaught while I will command the defending Red Army.
Would Germans finally manage to win in that neat, only 4-turns engagement? Let us see in below photo report!
Legend to the pictures:
blue, solid line – front line at the beginning of the turn
blue, dashed line – German gains during the turn
red, dashed line – Soviet gains during the turn
arrows (blue and red) – respectively, Wehrmacht and Red Army directions of attack
TURN 7 (May-Jun 1942), dry weather
TURN 8 (Jul-Aug 1942), dry weather
TURN 9 (Sep-Oct 1942), dry weather
TURN 10 (Nov-Dec 1942), snow weather
SUMMARY
A short but exciting scenario, in which – a-historically – Stalingrad has fallen. Still, the Germans did not managed to accumulate enough victory points to win the game. The buildup of Russian forces and there counter-attack could potentially be deadly for the Wehrmacht. Anyhow, we really enjoyed the game and will definitely continue with the No Retreat!
Great AAR! Note that Stalingrad indeed fell to the Germans during the war. The Soviets had only a few small Bridgeheads in the City when they Started their counter-offensive. Then the Germans got surrounded in it. 🙂
Carl
Thanks for pointing that out 🙂 Great game and very nice scenario – pretty balanced 🙂
Classic Stalingrad trap!
That is exactly what almost happen – for sure next turn would see German forces out of supply.
