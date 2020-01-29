We have tradition to play Runewars always during our New Years boardgames convent. It was similar this year and with some delay (well, we played like 4 weeks ago) I would like to report how the game went. Should you be interested in our previous engagements, feel free to have a look here or here. Without further delay I invite you to a short session report.

Four years played in one evening is quite a decent result. We really felt the game and had a lot of fun from it. The final results were:

Human (Kuba) – 5 Elves (Michal) – 4 Orcs (Jarek) – 1

We had a great fun and for sure will continue. It seems that a 3 player version is best suited to finish in one go and at the same time to to have a decent amount of players. We will continue for sure our session with Runewars!