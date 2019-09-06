Once we played with Konrad the test game of the No Reatreat – The Russian Front the time has come for the real session. We decided to repeat “A. Barbarossa” scenario and play it fully aware of units abilities and strategic situation as well as game mechanics. We knew that this fast-paced wargame can be finished in a relatively short time-frame so we decided to meet midweek. What follows is a brief photo session report from very exciting and dramatic play-through. Enjoy!
TURN 1 (Jun 1941), dry weather
TURN 2 (Jul-Aug 1941), dry weather
TURN 3 (Sep-Oct 1941), mud weather
TURN 4 (Nov-Dec 1941), snow weather
TURN 5 (Jan-Feb 1942), snow weather
SUMMARY
That was a very exciting and close game – really, when German forces concentrate, there is nothing which can stop them – Konrad’s attacks in 3rd and beginning of 4th turn showed this. However, well planned and executed USSR counter attack can be as devastating and disrupt the invaders plan. As for the score, it finished on 19 VPs – Germany needed 21 to win scenario thus the victory went to Soviets. We are now ready for second scenario “B.Fall Blau” where Germany will try to hit southern part of Soviet Union.
Wow. Cool AAR! The Germans did advance tremendously fast in the first two turns. A Soviet trap? 😉
Ooup, previous message from: Carl Paradis
They had good events which allowed for extra moves. But indeed, the counter-attack was the only hope to turn the tide of scenario 🙂
Excellent report! I really love how you always show attacks and conquests made in your pictures. And very dramatic game!
