Once we played with Konrad the test game of the No Reatreat – The Russian Front the time has come for the real session. We decided to repeat “A. Barbarossa” scenario and play it fully aware of units abilities and strategic situation as well as game mechanics. We knew that this fast-paced wargame can be finished in a relatively short time-frame so we decided to meet midweek. What follows is a brief photo session report from very exciting and dramatic play-through. Enjoy!

Before turn 1 (Click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 1 (Jun 1941), dry weather

Classic German beginning – powerful punch in North and Center, stalemate in the South (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 2 (Jul-Aug 1941), dry weather

Things are getting interesting – Wehrmacht progresses on all fronts, Smolensk falls and becomes an important jump-point for next turn attack on Moscow (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
Close-up on most interesting part of the front (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 3 (Sep-Oct 1941), mud weather

The nasty mud slows-down Germans but still Kharkov and Tula falls. At least Leningrad and Sevastopol seems safe with its garrisons (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
Close-up on German attacks in the Turn 3. Seems like a preparation for a final push… (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 4 (Nov-Dec 1941), snow weather

A turn to remember! First, Germans take Moscow – not surprising, if you concentrate 4 Armor armies. But then Soviets start a devastating counter-offensive creating “Moscow pocket” (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
First, concentrated German attack which brings immediate success – fall of Moscow (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
And a moment later three Russian attacks, which will put Germans into very difficult position (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

TURN 5 (Jan-Feb 1942), snow weather

“Moscow pocket” at the beginning of Turn 5. Wehrmacht forces have one turn to get out of difficult position before the final collapse (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)
And break-out they manage – keeping Moscow but giving-up Tula. As all German forces and resources are concentrated on getting out of the pocket, Soviet forces took advantage and attacks – with success – less defended areas of front (click on picture to enlarge in the new window)

SUMMARY

That was a very exciting and close game – really, when German forces concentrate, there is nothing which can stop them – Konrad’s attacks in 3rd and beginning of 4th turn showed this. However, well planned and executed USSR counter attack can be  as devastating and disrupt the invaders plan. As for the score, it finished on 19 VPs – Germany needed 21 to win scenario thus the victory went to Soviets.  We are now ready for second scenario “B.Fall Blau” where Germany will try to hit southern part of Soviet Union.

