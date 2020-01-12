We played the ROOT pretty extensively over last months – starting with two-player games, then playing with expansion or even familiarizing with Mechanical Marquize. However, we never used the Winter map! During our New Years convent we decided it is high time to check that variant – although designer clearly warns, that may lead to unexpected or unbalanced set-up!

What follows is short photo-report from one of the best ROOT games I have ever played. Very tense, balanced with all four sides at the verge of victory in the last turn. By the way, we played with home rule that if one faction reaches 30 points, we finish the round so everybody has the same amount of moves in the game.

Session report

Summary

I always enjoy the ROOT immensely. That wargame in the form of colorful euro is brutal, fast, exciting and with experienced people – very tense! I am really looking forward to the newest expansion bringing two new factions!