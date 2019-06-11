The moment has finally come – natural continuation to my favorite light-wargame arrived – completely new position which is Commands Colors Medieval (CCM)! Observing all those notification about deliveries in US I was anxiously awaiting when GMT EU Friendly distribution will kick off. Finally it did!

Below my short unboxing of CCM and couple of world s of commentary – mainly changes in comparison to CCA. Below follows picture from game components. Enjoy!

And now promised game components:

Ok, enough of how the game looks like. Now time to check how game plays – first meeting is already scheduled for this Friday and session reports will follow swiftly!

Advertisements