Just before we all left for the summer holidays, there was an occasion to play one more Frosthaven scenario. Unfortunately, Tomek was not able to join us so it was only 3 players this time. Still, we fared pretty OK because… a new character was accompanying us for the first time – Coral led by Kuba G! What a wonderful team we created… but more on this in a moment!

Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:

So let us check how our group looks like now. Of course, this is not full set as Tomek’s Drifter is missing from the picture. Also, there were a lot of changes recently, with pretty whole Team being replaced by new personages – which means we really need time to learn them. On top of this, as we have so many new character / new mechanics, it was decided to go with Normal, suggested difficulty level – time to familiarize with all those new tricks!

In the end, the composition of our team looked like this:

Deathwalker (me) – level 3 – playing the role of damage-dealer; with each scenario and gained experience, more and more deadly

(me) – level 3 – playing the role of damage-dealer; with each scenario and gained experience, more and more deadly Trapper (Kuba J) – level 2 – fulfilling role of support and crowd control; those traps can be very nasty for enemies!

(Kuba J) – level 2 – fulfilling role of support and crowd control; those traps can be very nasty for enemies! Coral (Kuba G) – level 2 – newly acquired companion, proved to perfectly fulfill the role of the tank!

Now, let us see how that smaller than usual group coped with the challenge put in front of them.

Session report

Here is our scenario:

You probably remember, that initially we pursued the Lurkers campaign path vigorously – well, in the end Coral character is acquired thanks to this! However, because we got so many new characters, it was decided to tackle less complicated scenarios. But now, we do not have anymore “Normal“, “Easy“, “Regular” adventures – each of them is somehow… crazy!

With heavy heart we decided this is time to go on with one of the most interesting / complicated Lurker scenarios – #33. While first room was pretty traditional (although not easy!), the second simply blew our minds. Enjoy picture-rich session report!

PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.

Session Report

Here is the set-up of the Scenario #33. Two rooms, one regular, one very large. What could possibly go wrong?

Close-up on first chamber – two traps can be used by our Trapper; Sheik Fiends proved to be a very nasty enemies and those small Terrors – while pretty slow – can cause a lot of damage!

No time to waste – thought my Deathwalker, quickly creating 4 Shadows and starting dance of death. Oh, I love this character more and more with each game, getting maximum pain and damage for enemies from him!

Coral proved to be a fantastic companion and when coupled with Trapper abilities, we cleared first room in no time. Of course, Normal difficulty level helped, but still, the composition seemed perfect.

Room 2 – now the craziness started. There were 12 tiles in the room, each having the number from 1 to 12 on it back; we were supposed to locate radiant stones, by triangulating their location – three tokens flipped, half of their number being the area of effect plus depending whether this was odd or even number, appropriate daemon spawn. Did I mention with was THREE DOT / SUPER COMPLEX scenario? Yes it was 🙂

It was good that while the scenario was complex, it was not so difficult. The first turn in the room was a true carnage – three dark creatures and two daemons killed in one go!

Then my shadows entered the room and we started to meticulously flip the tokens and locate stones. Good team-work helped enormously here and even with monsters, we were able to gradually achieve the goals.

In the end the scenario finished in success – we were not so sure it will happen, especially after opening Room 2!

Again, that was easier than we initially thought, but the lower level of scenario and us more knowledgeable about what our new characters can do (all of them are pretty new to us still!) resulted in positive result.

Outpost Phase

This time the outpost phase was really exciting. Of course – again due to Lurkers! The event forced us to save / help on of them after which the attack on Frosthaven was launched.

Good we had enough guardsm en at our disposal and were able to protect two main buildings attacks. All in all, we repelled all 5 attempts!

After that great victory we decided to invest funds in Craftsmen, so more items were available!

Last but not least, Kuba G. started to experiment with potions, discovering like 2 new ones!

Summary

Frosthaven does not stop to (positively) surprise us. Each scenario is complete, closed and enthralling experience. Developing your characters gives so much satisfaction. And only the end goal is still eluding us – in Gloomhaven we knew it was Gloom to be defeated. What will be here?

See you in next Session Report!