Just before we all left for the summer holidays, there was an occasion to play one more Frosthaven scenario. Unfortunately, Tomek was not able to join us so it was only 3 players this time. Still, we fared pretty OK because… a new character was accompanying us for the first time – Coral led by Kuba G! What a wonderful team we created… but more on this in a moment!
Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:
#1 Town in Flames #2 Algox Scouting #4 Heart of Ice #5 Frozen Crypt #7 Edge of the World #8 Crystal Trench #9 Glowing Catacombs
Some interesting materials about Frosthaven World: Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (1/2) Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (2/2) Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Lurkers Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Unfettered
So let us check how our group looks like now. Of course, this is not full set as Tomek’s Drifter is missing from the picture. Also, there were a lot of changes recently, with pretty whole Team being replaced by new personages – which means we really need time to learn them. On top of this, as we have so many new character / new mechanics, it was decided to go with Normal, suggested difficulty level – time to familiarize with all those new tricks!
In the end, the composition of our team looked like this:
- Deathwalker (me) – level 3 – playing the role of damage-dealer; with each scenario and gained experience, more and more deadly
- Trapper (Kuba J) – level 2 – fulfilling role of support and crowd control; those traps can be very nasty for enemies!
- Coral (Kuba G) – level 2 – newly acquired companion, proved to perfectly fulfill the role of the tank!
Now, let us see how that smaller than usual group coped with the challenge put in front of them.
Session report
Here is our scenario:
You probably remember, that initially we pursued the Lurkers campaign path vigorously – well, in the end Coral character is acquired thanks to this! However, because we got so many new characters, it was decided to tackle less complicated scenarios. But now, we do not have anymore “Normal“, “Easy“, “Regular” adventures – each of them is somehow… crazy!
With heavy heart we decided this is time to go on with one of the most interesting / complicated Lurker scenarios – #33. While first room was pretty traditional (although not easy!), the second simply blew our minds. Enjoy picture-rich session report!
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Session Report
Again, that was easier than we initially thought, but the lower level of scenario and us more knowledgeable about what our new characters can do (all of them are pretty new to us still!) resulted in positive result.
Outpost Phase
This time the outpost phase was really exciting. Of course – again due to Lurkers! The event forced us to save / help on of them after which the attack on Frosthaven was launched.
Summary
Frosthaven does not stop to (positively) surprise us. Each scenario is complete, closed and enthralling experience. Developing your characters gives so much satisfaction. And only the end goal is still eluding us – in Gloomhaven we knew it was Gloom to be defeated. What will be here?
See you in next Session Report!
Once again complexity indicator was little misleading, as difficulty didn’t match to it. Sadly, again without out 4th teammate, it’s difficult to find time that would suit such large group every week. Due to new team composition and low levels we play at the normal level, after the resolutio, again we feel we could do that at hard as well. Thje test of our new melee fighter/tank – the Coral, went fine, that character will require few higher level cards to shine, but with large amount of exp earned this time maybe we can play at lvl hard again soon. First location was quite difficult, because Shriek Fiends are one of the worst enemies You can meet in Frosthaven, but they started far and couldn’t harm us too much. Black Imps are not moving much, so even despite being ranged units they had problem to hit us and appeared to be very squishy. My Traper’s actions were almost meaning less in there, because enemies had no opportunity to enter my traps, but i managed to threw one and kill one black im and at the end i moved and combined traps to prepare for the 2nd room. @nd room was quite fun, we had to do a puzzle how to reveal special shards. Finally could do a very strong room, managed to one-shot kill a very high HP enemy- an elite earth demon, used 2 traps moved from the first chamber and pushed that enemy through the “path of health”, that dealt over 20 damage(some 17 from traps only). At the end we allowed enemies to spawn in large number, but before they could kill us, we picked shards and fulfulled scenario’s requirements. Fun scenario, that looked little scary, but appeared to be fairly easy at the end(we prepared ourselves well, it could end up worse if we were less experienced).
LikeLike