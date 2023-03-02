Our fascinating adventure in the world of Frosthaven progresses nicely. Almost every week we gather to play end-to-end one scenario – important to note that except for actual adventure, the outpost phase takes significant amount of time. We like the script part of the game very much and eagerly await how the story will unfold with each next adventure.
With already fourth scenario being played, it was obvious that we need to follow one of the main campaign paths, uncovered in last episode (#4 Heart of Ice). We could follow-up on battles with Algox, we could focus on some strange Mechanical Machines, or we could check the rumors about Lurkers. Those latter monsters we know very well from Gloomhaven (see for example scenario #37 Doom Trench) but in Frosthaven they will have a special importance – I will not spoil now, but let us say they do not necessarily be only our enemies. Thus we decided to follow that last path, entering the adventure #7 Edge of the World.
So our company gathered ready for this exciting adventure. Here is our composition:
- Blinkblade (me) – still level 1
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 1
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 1
- Drifter (Konrad) – level 1
I mentioned already that experience is gained in Frosthaven much slower than in Gloomhaven. This is true, as our first level-ups will be only after that 4th episode.
Session report
With the preparations finished we approached Scenario #7:
We traveled pretty far from the outpost to resolve “the crab problem”. And indeed, when we landed in the mentioned spot, a lot of such creatures were roaming around…
PS. This was first scenario we played on Hard difficulty.
Another scenario with boss (well, a mini-boss) which appeared out of nowhere was a really nice twist of story. And this is what we love Frosthaven for!
Outpost
After the actual adventure, almost similar amount of time we spend in Outpost Phase, executing various upgrades, events, level ups, etc. Let us see them below:
Conclusion
That was our first scenario of Hard Difficulty. It went probably better than expected, although one of our comrades fell in the process. We really liked the twist at the end of adventure, we learned a lot about our abilities and started to utilize combo-like moves and what is most important – we got multiple level up’s of our characters. Next scenario will not only have higher level (we shall play again on Hard) but also new cards and perks can be used!
The Lurkers seemed to be nasty creatures, but at only lvl 2, facing us – experienced murderers, they had no chance. Finally friends allowed me doing some stuff and i could attack more efficiently, earned bit more exp than usually and even utilized some crowd controll effects on my cards(those require specific positioning and are hard to achieve). My problem is mobility. Without stamina potions, having just 2 cards with move 4 (other with max 2), i have a big problem to catch up with the Blinkblade who rushes ahead and expects backup. Another scenario in which we didn’t leave loot behind, we are greedy and want every available resource to upgrade our outpost. Boss was disappointing, high HP, but little damage output and movement, i think we needed just 3 turns. Despite hard difficulty, there was no moment when we would feel any danger. A marking beneath the title of a scenario was correct -it was an easy one – problably ment as an introduction to new monster types.
The Blinkblade has a tendency to zoom ahead of the party regardless. It’s up to him to retreat occasionally if he wants some support!
In a 4 player party we found the Banner spear and the Drifter a potent combo though
Drifter can play strong on its own, after powerups it’s a juggernaut. My Bannerspear needs adjacency, safer if it’s a tanking Drifter, but basically any character can pair with me. In the past few scenarios i managed to place some solid attacks thanks to Geminate i just moved myself on the opposite side of the enemy(winged/jump boots are very useful) and used my best attacks, those were usually with a quicker initiative, so Geminate was safe, enemies targeted my Bannerspear.
Sounds a good strategy, our Banner spear player is the least experienced and struggled with positioning at times, having the drifter able to tank, move a long way and attack at range helped them be more effective by being able to position themselves to help
If other non-tanking characters are not affraid to take occassional hits(sometimes our Geminate is in melee form and takes damage, sometimes blinkblade goes invisible close to enemies, and can be utilized) they may create opportunities for a Bannerspear. I’ve played only 5 scenarios with that character(5th review to be published by Michal/here probably in a week or two), so my experience is limmited(more support experience from GH). In our composition(personalities/offensive attitude) i find banners unusable(in traditional scenarios, where we move a lot and clear rooms), we move little too fast and leaving them behind is too expensive(card lost). The bottom ability of “At all cost ” with a summon can easily open few attacks just by placing in a proper spot(unbreakable wall, tip of the spear, combined effort resolved charge). I often skip defensive abilities of the unbreakable wall, even don’t take it to my deck (attack against 3 targets is very unlikely, even with 4 man party, with all potential monsters) instead shielding we try to singleout enemies and kill them before we get hurt too much . When i expect more archers i prefer to take deflecting manouver to use it in a single round, instead burn a card to get +1 shield for the entire scenario. Bannerspear also has move1 pull 2 at the bottom of the javelin card, another chance to setup a strong AoE attack (Tip of the spear). In scenarios in which strong combinations don’t work, there are always other ways to help friends, shielding friends, ranged attacks that also generate elements(wind, sun), heals. At all cost is the most versatile card for the Bannerspear at early levels, sometimes i started with it, and used the summon as a meatshield, to take hits in the 1st round instead of me, in later turns i used it to heal friends or setup attacks(at first 2-3 rounds it can be easier to use main attacks with the use of friends). These are my ideas at this early stage, in our current setup, in a different team i can imagine myself playing differently, maybe with more summons/banners. Bannerspear is a very versatile character, but not all roles are equally satisfying, so i understand problems of Your friend, sometimes the best available options for that character is to use basic 2 move and attack, which isn’t fun.
That’s an interesting summary, thanks. Shame it seems too difficult to keep a banner for most scenarios, as that’s the theme. My son and I have mostly played 2 player (blinkblade and boneshaper to retirement which was a fun combo and now two unlocked characters) and have dipped into 4 player just when my brother and nephew joined. We did play one defensive scenario where a banner placement was amazingly helpful.
We were thinking about which character would be best to join up with the Banner in two player, haven’t quite decided yet
