In continued series of VUCA Simulation games unboxings – as well as explanation of some of the game rules, mechanics and historical background – today we look at the 1914 – Nach Paris.

As the name suggests, this position focuses on initial six weeks of First World War – and the push of Central Powers to take Paris. Except the whole, grand campaign the title offers also small to medium sized scenarios to play only a specific part of the initial fights on the Western Front. The belligerents need to obtain a decisive victory or face the slow descent into trench warfare.

VUCA Simulations definitely sets a new standard as far as quality of components is concerned and it is clearly visible also with regards to that title. So let us have a look at that beautiful design!

Enjoy!