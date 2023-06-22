Let me invite you to another action-packed session report from the world of Frosthaven. Today we will not only tackle very interesting mission – which is part of a mini-campaign all of us like very much – but we also shall witness sublime moment in our adventure. What happens? One of the characters will retire! Yup, Geminate will be no more after this session – which constitutes already 3rd retirement on our group!
Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:
#1 Town in Flames #2 Algox Scouting #4 Heart of Ice #5 Frozen Crypt #7 Edge of the World #8 Crystal Trench #9 Glowing Catacombs
Some interesting materials about Frosthaven World: Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (1/2) Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (2/2) Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Lurkers Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Unfettered
But before we talk about that special moment, let us check the group which was about to tackle today’s scenario. Unfortunately, Tomek was not able to join this time so lack of Drifter (our main tank) had a significant impact on adventure we have chosen. Also, we decided this time to go with Normal, suggested difficulty level – no way we succeed without our tank on Hard!
As for the composition of the team, it looked like this:
- Deathwalker (me) – level 3
- Trapper (Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, already proven, character for Kuba J
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5 – the one nearing the retirement
Now, let us see how that group coped with the challenge put in front of them.
Session report
Here is our adventure:
This is the second scenario in what we call “Pinter Droman” campaign. How did it start? Well, with a very interesting event – where we had a chance to help one of the entrepreneurial Tinkerers named – you guess it! – Pinter Droman. He is dreaming about building new path – a shortcut through the mountains – to help the trade. He has all the plans, even explosives and only needs a company who will be able to make this work. Of course, we agreed!
It will be a three-scenario adventure. First, we already won (#114 Work Freeze) and now will play second. The main goal is to protect 7 pillars which were erecter by Pinter’s team in order to build this path for traders. However, some Algox tribe is not very happy about it and will be attacking us through 10 long turns to destroy all those pillars. Once all of them are gone, we lost. On top of this, enemy will get reinforcements in 5th and 8th turns
A tower-defense scenario will be perfect for our Trapper – let us see how we strategically tacked that adventure!
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Session Report
That was easier than we initially thought, but the lower level of scenario and us more knowledgeable about what our new characters can do (mainly Deathwalker and Trapper) resulted in splendid outcome!
Outpost Phase
And then the outpost phase came. First event which – surprisingly was not an attack. During the downtime phase Kuba G. announced that the Geminate is retiring!
Summary
A lot of changes after that scenario. A new character in our group after the retirement; a new mechanics – challenges – which will make the game even more interesting. Glad to see the Frosthaven evolving as we continue our adventure.
See you in next Session Report!
As it was the second scenario for my character(trapper) and we were without a tank, we played safely, at the normal difficulty. After that game i feel that we could try to beat it at hard as well. The main problem would be Frost Imps, which would probably gain some health and no longer would be such easy kills, and as range units they would avoid all my traps. Michal’s Deathwalker started strong and quickly killed few enemies, Kuba with his Geminate finally used his Warhammer and focused on one Algox, killing it in a process. Our trip to the left went quick and with very little resistance. Our enemies focused on nearby pillars and it took them good few rounds to clear them all, and in that time i created a solid trap perimeter few hexes away from the defended pillar. We had enough room to move ourselves and even let enemies pass through some traps, which made enemies even more vulnerable(Deathwalkers special attacks, utilizing a single shadow against few opponents, or opening a room for an AOE from Geminate if it was needed). Geminate added damage, could strike ranged enemies before they moved closer. My trap didn’t attack at all during the whole scenario, i focused on traps(positive and negative ones), and when i was about to do my strike for a battle goal Michal cleared the wave of Algoxes , leaving me no more targets left 😉 Being Trap may be little boring if there is no chance to utlize more traps for offense, but here our goal was to defend, and i didn’t want to risk that a single shot may destroy the final pilar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A great team work it was!
LikeLike
Great write up, as always you have the Gold standard of session reports
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! The “Chronicle” in the name of the blog obliges!
LikeLike