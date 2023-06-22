Let me invite you to another action-packed session report from the world of Frosthaven . Today we will not only tackle very interesting mission – which is part of a mini-campaign all of us like very much – but we also shall witness sublime moment in our adventure. What happens? One of the characters will retire! Yup, Geminate will be no more after this session – which constitutes already 3rd retirement on our group!

Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:

But before we talk about that special moment, let us check the group which was about to tackle today’s scenario. Unfortunately, Tomek was not able to join this time so lack of Drifter (our main tank) had a significant impact on adventure we have chosen. Also, we decided this time to go with Normal, suggested difficulty level – no way we succeed without our tank on Hard!

As for the composition of the team, it looked like this:

Deathwalker (me) – level 3

(me) – level 3 Trapper (Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, already proven, character for Kuba J

(Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, already proven, character for Kuba J Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5 – the one nearing the retirement

Now, let us see how that group coped with the challenge put in front of them.

Session report

Here is our adventure:

This is the second scenario in what we call “Pinter Droman” campaign. How did it start? Well, with a very interesting event – where we had a chance to help one of the entrepreneurial Tinkerers named – you guess it! – Pinter Droman. He is dreaming about building new path – a shortcut through the mountains – to help the trade. He has all the plans, even explosives and only needs a company who will be able to make this work. Of course, we agreed!

It will be a three-scenario adventure. First, we already won (#114 Work Freeze) and now will play second. The main goal is to protect 7 pillars which were erecter by Pinter’s team in order to build this path for traders. However, some Algox tribe is not very happy about it and will be attacking us through 10 long turns to destroy all those pillars. Once all of them are gone, we lost. On top of this, enemy will get reinforcements in 5th and 8th turns

A tower-defense scenario will be perfect for our Trapper – let us see how we strategically tacked that adventure!

PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.

Session Report

Here is the set-up of the Scenario #115. One, large room, we start at the bottom, arrows point to 7 pillars we had to protect (well, at least one should stay undestroyed).

We decided to focus on the leftmost pillar and build defensive line around it. So regrouping to the left was quickly executed. One more note – pillar when destroyed damages nearby characters – which worked to our advantage of course.

Now, I must admit I am getting more and more proficient with the use of my Deathwalker. A proper placement of the Shadow, top of “Lingering Rot”, and four enemies are poisoned and hit hard. Nice!

Turn 8 brough the second wave of reinforcements; mainly imps (easy to tackle) and very nasty Snowpiercers – range enemies with whom we had some problems.

Uff, the end of Turn 10 came and one pilar was still intact. Victory!

That was easier than we initially thought, but the lower level of scenario and us more knowledgeable about what our new characters can do (mainly Deathwalker and Trapper ) resulted in splendid outcome!

Outpost Phase

And then the outpost phase came. First event which – surprisingly was not an attack. During the downtime phase Kuba G. announced that the Geminate is retiring!

After each retirement we are opening an envelope with some new, cool stuff.

This time it was a new building (Town Hall) which will bring a unique mechanic of challenges – we will be getting Ticks and Perks for our outpost just as we do for our characters!

And then the choice was made – Kuba G. will continue the campaign as a Coral!

Summary

A lot of changes after that scenario. A new character in our group after the retirement; a new mechanics – challenges – which will make the game even more interesting. Glad to see the Frosthaven evolving as we continue our adventure.

See you in next Session Report!

Advertisement