After longer period without Frosthaven sessions – well, it was like 3 weeks pause! – we are back, hungry for new adventures and experiences in that inhospitable, frozen world. Let me remind you that the Winter Has Come, which means we would have much more nasty Road and Outpost events, with many hungry monsters looking jealously at our small settlement. What is more, our experienced Banner Spear decided to leave us for retirement – which would mean we will have to accommodate for a new character (that always takes time).

Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:

Would our group be still balanced? The scenario will tell. The experience shows that adventures in Frosthaven are definitely much more complex & difficult than Gloomhaven . Still, we decided to play on Hard Difficulty (one level above recommended). As for the composition of the team, it looks like this:

Deathwalker (me) – level 2

(me) – level 2 Trapper (Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, not yet proven, character for Kuba J!

(Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, not yet proven, character for Kuba J! Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5

(Kuba G) – level 5 Drifter (Tomek) – level 4

Now, let us see how that group coped with seemingly easy scenario to tackle.

Session report

Here is our adventure:

We explicitly decided on “one dot out of three” level of scenario complexity (see the mark below the name, above). That was supposed to give enough time for Kuba J to familiarize with the Trapper. The goal was pretty straightforward – kill all enemies and press some butt. Piece of ok, isn’t it?

Well, we first started to have doubts when we checked type of monster in first room as well as number of chambers to be covered…

PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.

Session Report

First room was pretty creepy – all those sarcophagus, altar and Ice Wrights & Living Dooms chanting strange incantations. Both types of enemies were extremely dangerous.

And here an overview of the whole Scenario #9 – 4 rooms seems like a very long path, especially for those of us who moves slower than others…

Wow, what a nightmare it was to get rid of enemies; first of all, as the monsters were flying, the “Trapper traps” were not as effective as they usually will be. Secondly, my Deathwalker had problems creating quickly Shadows, as all adversaries were dying pretty slowly. But finally, after & (yes, seven!) turns we overcome Room 1.

The fun was just starting. When we opened second area it occurred that this is super long, with nasty wrights, well shielded Living Spirits and Spawning Oozes. We lost much of hope there will be happy end to this game.

But gradually the extermination of monsters started…

…with one problem of Trapper being able to catch up. Really, it was rough start for Kuba J with that character.

Last room seemed so quiet and peaceful – only two Oozes. But they were spawning – not only by their Action Cards, but also thanks to those special pressure plates which if not attacked, allow them to appear.

That last room really played on our nerves. Drifter and Trapper were exhausted and the victory in scenario hinged on last draw of attack modifier card by my Deathwalker. Fortunately, I got a positive modifier…

That was tough, much tougher than any of us imagined. We are grateful we managed to win – and definitely this was not “one dot” scenario!

Outpost Phase

The next step was of course our Frosthaven Settlement Phase. We always approach it with a bit of anxiety – especially in Winter – as it can easily end up in Outpost Event triggering the attack on us! But first things first.

This is progress of our main-campaign scenario paths ( Algox , Lurkers , Machines ). We gradually move forward in all three directions with Lurkers definitely being most advanced.

We also got a new extra scenario – this time #110 Guardian’s temple

As for event, this time we had pretty uneventful one, which did not ended in attack. Definitely, a lucky draw!

Summary

That was much tougher adventure than any of us imagined. Long, tough enemies and crazy last room with Ooze spawning constantly. But we relentlessly prevailed and will be continuing with the Algox path soon!

See you in next Session Report!