After longer period without Frosthaven sessions – well, it was like 3 weeks pause! – we are back, hungry for new adventures and experiences in that inhospitable, frozen world. Let me remind you that the Winter Has Come, which means we would have much more nasty Road and Outpost events, with many hungry monsters looking jealously at our small settlement. What is more, our experienced Banner Spear decided to leave us for retirement – which would mean we will have to accommodate for a new character (that always takes time).
Would our group be still balanced? The scenario will tell. The experience shows that adventures in Frosthaven are definitely much more complex & difficult than Gloomhaven. Still, we decided to play on Hard Difficulty (one level above recommended). As for the composition of the team, it looks like this:
- Deathwalker (me) – level 2
- Trapper (Kuba J) – level 1 – the new, not yet proven, character for Kuba J!
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5
- Drifter (Tomek) – level 4
Now, let us see how that group coped with seemingly easy scenario to tackle.
Session report
Here is our adventure:
We explicitly decided on “one dot out of three” level of scenario complexity (see the mark below the name, above). That was supposed to give enough time for Kuba J to familiarize with the Trapper. The goal was pretty straightforward – kill all enemies and press some butt. Piece of ok, isn’t it?
Well, we first started to have doubts when we checked type of monster in first room as well as number of chambers to be covered…
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Session Report
That was tough, much tougher than any of us imagined. We are grateful we managed to win – and definitely this was not “one dot” scenario!
Outpost Phase
The next step was of course our Frosthaven Settlement Phase. We always approach it with a bit of anxiety – especially in Winter – as it can easily end up in Outpost Event triggering the attack on us! But first things first.
As for event, this time we had pretty uneventful one, which did not ended in attack. Definitely, a lucky draw!
Summary
That was much tougher adventure than any of us imagined. Long, tough enemies and crazy last room with Ooze spawning constantly. But we relentlessly prevailed and will be continuing with the Algox path soon!
See you in next Session Report!
That was such a painful game for my Trapper, in the early stage i could help a bit by doing some traps, removing flying and throwing a trap to almost kill an enemy by myself, but in a process i was forced to do a short rest to escape from enemy, which ended up in me loosing my best movement card (5) which had very nasty consequences after we finished the 1st chamber. In theory i could risk loosing 1 hp (unless i was down to 1 , after taking a hit from the ice wight), but i was affraid of loosing other cards and didn’t expect i’ll need that move 5 so much ( i had quite a few move 3 and one move 4, which normally would suffice). After we finished the 1st room, i managed to do few traps in the 2nd room, which ended up in killing 1-2 enemies by removing their flight ability and dropping them on traps, but that was all, with smaller hand of 9 cards and just 3-4 movement i only managed to enter the final room and perform a single melee attack, and got exhausted. Luckilly Deathwalker and Geminate have bigger hands and managed to secure us the victory. I can’t imagine worse scenario to test a trapper. Very few spots free to place traps(neither negative for enemies, nor positivie for allies), the most difficult enemies are flying and ranged at the same time, so i cannot count that my traps will do anything and need to stay far behind, because i have very few HP and even a single attack may kill me, and at the end – a very long path, so if you accidently loose move 5, you are f… up. For our team composition it surely wasn’t the lowest difficulty. The only reason it’s considered easy is because there are very few special rules and condition is basic – kill all, type of enemies , room composition may cause team to fail, even if they are doing fine(oozes are unpredictable). With my ex (the Bannerspear) it would go much easier, i had ranged attacks, situational attack with piercing against shielded enemies, crowded enough so allies may not spread too much, which would enable me doing some of my formation attacks.
