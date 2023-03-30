The campaign continues. Restless souls cannot stop, they have to travel through the icy lands of Frosthaven in the search of adventure. Or… wood for palisade! Yes, before this session we had longer debate which from the available scenarios to choose and we decided to go for the one with most possible wood loot!
There were two reasons for this. First, the winter is coming! Soon, we shall face much harsher conditions and ensuing attacks on our outpost. One of the ways to secure against it, is to build palisade for which you need… a lot of wood. Second reason was the fact that we pursued Lurkers campaign branch as far as we could and we were missing… wood for Sledges and Boat. As you can see, the shortage of that resource were becoming serious problem for us, hindering the team in multiple directions thus it was high time to do something about it!
Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenarios order: #1 Town in Flames #2 Algox Scouting #4 Heart of Ice #7 Edge of the World #13 Frozen Fjord #32 Ravens’ Roost Some interesting materials about Frosthaven World: Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (1/2) Frosthaven – first look – starting characters (2/2) Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Lurkers Frosthaven – monsters analysis & strategies – Unfettered
This time unfortunately we did not have a full team as Konrad was not able to join. On the highlights side, my Blinkblade was already on Level 3 – first to reach it!; that actually pushed the monsters level also to 3; but you know, we play on Hard Difficulty – more challenging and more rewarding!
- Blinkblade (me) – level 3
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 2
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 2
Session report
With our team ready and steady we approached Scenario #8:
Do you remember when I told you that after two first scenarios campaign branches in three directions? We have:
- Lurkers – we are stuck with progress here due to lack of wood
- Algox – we skip this for now as we had enough of those monsters in the initial scenarios
- Mechanical Machines – we have not started this yet
So Scenario #8 is the first in the third story line (Machines). Not only full of wood but also interesting from the goal perspective. After long travel – in search of those mysterious machines – we venture into the dark forest, than dark valley. The sound of Hounds and other animals was clearly heard although we were not able to notice anybody. Suddenly we realized this is a trap, hordes of wolfs are approaching from behind while Imps and Polar Bears block the passage. The race with time started, forward, escape!!!
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Scenario might look dramatic from the report perspective but in the end was not so difficult. There were some exciting moments; still, our victory was not in doubt (except one moment of miscommunication which potentially could end up fatally 🙂 )
Outpost Phase
What follows is the Outpost Phase, where we resolve event (we got another, random scenario!), update the Campaign Diagram – two new adventures unlocked and finally, invest int our Settlement (we were collecting that Wood for some reason, didn’t we?). Let us see:
Summary
That was slightly different scenario then the earlier ones, not the most difficult and definitely served its purpose of resource collection. The story-line with Mechanical Machines is definitely getting interesting, but will we follow it immediately? We shall see!
Fairly easy scenario, enemies started far away and ranged units could harm us, and after they came close we struck them hard. My Banner Spear had small miscommunication problems with Michal’s Blinkblade (f.e. he bragged about his new lvl 3 card is and now he can deal tons of guaranteed damage, which may kill bears in the 2nd room, so i rushed forward to deal my situational attack, and at the end it appeared Michal did just about 2 dmg as he didn’t play as he described he could )which resulted in few hard hits from bears inflicted to my character. It was nothing i couldn’t handle, maybe limited my capabilities(i needed to heal up and maybe lost a card), but at the end it didn’t matter. We had sufficient resources to play little longer and gain maybe 1-2 more loot, but wolves are quick and hit hard when in packs, so we didn’t risk.
LikeLiked by 1 person