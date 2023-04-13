After short break we come back to the reports from the world of Frosthaven. Such operational pause from time to time is really a good thing, as that allows us to have some respite and to reinvigorate our interest in the game. As you shall see below, we again gathered in limited group – which influenced the choice of the scenario. This time we decided for adventure completely outside main story line – that also means, designed and written by different author than Isaac Childres. Will be fun and something new!
Here is our company composition for the scenario. Please note that all the characters are now Level 3 – both Kubas got their promotions last session. That still did not change the adventure level – we play Monsters Level 3, which means Difficulty Hard.
- Blinkblade (me) – level 3
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 3
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 3
Session report
Let me now tell you a bit more about scenario we played; on a side note, I really like the wordplay in the title 🙂
How did we get there in the first place? Well, it all started with interesting event – where we had a chance to help one of the entrepreneurial Tinkerers named Pinter Droman. He is dreaming about building new path – a shortcut through the mountains – to help the trade. He has all the plans, even explosives and only needs a company who will be able to make this work. Of course we agreed!
It will be a three scenario adventure. First part we play below. The goal is to destroy 7 pillars in order to create path through the initial part of the planned road. The trick is, the area where we will be working is full of hostile wildlife…
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
That was much harder scenario than before and a little crazy – told you, those side quests are written by various authors and every one of them brings their interesting ideas to life. It was a pity we did not get all the loot; on the other hand, it is good that we survived!
Outpost Phase
We thought that this scenario will be immediately linked to 2nd and 3rd in campaign but the story again surprised us; Pinter Droman told us that he needs to prepare some more explosives and that we shall continue in 3 weeks; well, we shall wait 🙂 Still, we got some interesting developments during our Outpost Phase:
Summary
Funny, side scenario, which was perfect when we were not able to play in the full group. Good we got some resources, allowing us to build Sledges and that way unlock two more scenarios – one of them is super difficult, with boss far away in the icy area. Well, time to face this challenge!
At first sight it seemed small, and with 2-3 bombs quite easy to kill numerous enemies in the first 2 turns. But the look can be deceptive – it’s not an easy scenario. Enemies coming to play each round don’t allow any time for rest, they quickly create a swarm which is difficult to handle(attacking from different angles). In one turn my poor Banner Spear got hit by 4 different Snoww Imps, with brittle it adds up to a significant damage forcing me to loose cards to negate the damage. The turn(maybe 7-8th? not sure it went quick) we destroyed the two final pillars was the last for me, i don’t remember if i survived, or got exhausted at the end(wolves, imps or polar bears could hit me easily). We were quite lucky with our final 2 turn push with bombs, in the first round Imps didn’t attack just shielded and/or healed, so we could easily move to the center/passage and didn’t have those bombs blown up on us, in the next turn we finished the game before imps could act. Fun game, but it was painful to leave so much loot behind, but we couldn’t waste any action for the loot only
