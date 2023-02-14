We do not stop in our adventure inside the word of Frosthaven! And with each consecutive scenario we appreciate more and more how well this game is designed from the script perspective – some paths open, some closes, unexpected things start to happen. This was exactly the case in our latest scenario, fatefully called Heart of Ice. Gloomhaven did not prepared us for such a perverse finale. Intrigued? You should be! But rest assured, your curiosity will be soon satisfied!
Scenario #4 is forcibly linked with scenario #2, i.e. once you finish #2, you have to immediately start #4, without possibility to come back to the Outpost. Well, we can take it – and also were ok, that if you follow scenario #2 path, the #3 is permanently closed. Hm, seems Mr. Childres was trying to add some replayability to the campaign. Good!
We gathered our merry company – details below – and headed into our first Boss adventure! Yup, already in third scenario we face a potent enemy!
- Blinkblade (me) – still level 1
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 1
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 1
- Drifter (Konrad) – level 1
A note here – experience in Frosthaven is gained much slower than in Gloomhaven. If you look at third scenario from previous campaign, after it my Brute was already promoted. Not here. It takes much mroe time.
Session report
With the preparations finished we approached Scenario #4:
Again, it takes place in Copperneck Mountains. Depending on which scenario you finished – #2 (Algox Scouting) or #3 (Algox Offensive) you start it from the different entrance (cool)! And then it only gets more and more interesting! Let us see!
Two bosses fighting each other was a complete novelty. But the fact that the one we supported becomes unlocked class even more surprising. I told you, the game gets very good in story telling!
Outpost
Ok, so we managed to get rid of our first boss, on top of this unlock one class and path to three new scenarios – 5, 7 and 8. We will have a lot of choices, whether to follow on Algox journey (blue path), to focus on Lurkers (purple path) or maybe mysterious, Metal Machines (green path)?
The game has a very elaborate and interesting outpost phase, where we develop our settlement. Every time we can upgrade / construct one building – this time we decided on Logging Camp in order to bring more precious resources to our outpost:
Conclusion
Honestly, that was easier scenario than expected – probably because we played again on Normal difficulty. I think we are proficient enough to move the bar up and since the next adventure, it will be level hard only. In Gloomhaven, after like 10-15 scenarios, once we kne game better, we permanently moved to Very Hard difficulty level – hope to reach that here too!
the 1st room was a piece of cake, but due to poor positioning our host- the Geminate go hit hard few times by guards and rangers, and didn’t let me do my job of tanking and attacking in the melee. After difficult 2 first round we regrouped and finished the job. With geminate we took earlier long rests to refresh cards before the boss fight , we allowed the last archer to live one more turn, so we all could jump out to the bosses with our best stuff. In the first round the Frozen Fist boss hit the Snowdancer very hard, but luckilly our “ally” had a ranged attack allowing us dragging FF from her(my Bannerspears’s allies and very fast initiative creates easy targets for enemies to focus on). Sadly just 6 enemies and loot tokens to be grabbed, our city requires way more than that.
