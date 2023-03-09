Another week and another adventure in the world of Frosthaven played with our regular group. That was a very merry meeting, as after last scenario all our characters reached level 2 – thus we were able to test new toys – i.e. new cards and perks! That is one of the best aspects of Isaac Chiders games – all those adventurers progression and eventually unlocking new ones!
Now, as for our campaign, just a reminder that we follow the Lurkers campaign path. We decided we would like to know more about those creatures. After playing first installment in this story branch (#7 Edge of the World) we could make a decision whether to build a boat and follow-up via sea or choose the path along the coast instead. As we opted to spend resources for other needs, we knew we will need to enter the #13 Frozen Fjord.
That is pretty tricky scenario. The group starts divided (I think first such set-up, really like it!) and if monsters cannot attack us, they attack the ice bridge which has some number of HP. If it accumulates enough damage, it collapse and we lose! So the plan was simple – press forward and press hard!
We gathered our team for this exciting adventure. Here was our composition:
- Blinkblade (me) – level 2
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 2
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 2
- Drifter (Konrad) – level 2
Reaching level 2 after already 4 scenarios was much slower achievement than in Gloomhaven. Fortunately, with new cards we started to accumulate those points much quicker so maybe after another 2-3 sessions we will have further level-ups!
Session report
With the preparations finished we approached Scenario #13:
We travelled pretty far as first we resolved… 2 Road Events! (one for this scenario and one omitted and forgotten from previous!). Good they were pretty ok and did not caused us too much trouble.
PS. This was already second scenario we played on Hard difficulty.
Well, the scenario looked really daunting but our audacity and quick push forward prevented the bridge from collapsing!
Outpost Phase
Once scenario was finished, Outpost Phase was awaiting us. First thing was to gather scenario rewards and then resolved the Frosthaven event. It was pretty good – although a bit costly – giving us further benefits in form of barracks upgrade. Truly a fantastic thing, increasing defense of our settlement.
Let us see some other, main developments:
Conclusion
First of all, the story again was very interesting and scenario with great special conditions – bridge being attacked, separated company, multitude of monsters. Secondly, we are now halfway through summer so it is high time to prepare for winter and – from what author suggested – waves of attacks on outpost. Last but not least, I think we grasped enough mechanics – especially of Outpost Phase – to play in much smoother way than initially. Stay tuned – next report in a week!
Great report again guys, that mission is a tough one . Those shrike multi attacks can be brutal!
Thank James! Yes, shrike were pretty tough, especially with that “Angry Cloud” card. Next scenario (which we played just two days ago and will be reported in a week) was even worse, with them spawning… Stay tuned!
BoardGameGeek forum mentions “bad” scenarios, and that one is among one of the worst, the Fiend Shrieks are hated enemy. After turn 2 or 3 most of us has been brought to 1 HP, but if we didn’t take those hits, the bridge would get damaged and probably destroyed causing our failure. We were fairly lucky, that only in the first turns when we opened new rooms scenario got hit and never with a crit/double damage. I saw people getting Shrieks hit the bridge/scenario with crits and after the first it was basically a sure loss. We played smart, quick, had a good division of teams, my pairing with the Geminate was perfect, i used my new lvl 2 card – the Meatgrinder 3 times(strong attack against 2 targets requiring placing monsters between me and an ally- which isn’t easy to prepare) and it helped clearing enemies quick. Guys in the bottom route had bit more problems, but Blinkblade’s trademark move(deal 1-2 dmg within range 2) and Drifter’s aerial attack Destructive Fury with shocwave did quite a massive damage, so our help(my Bannerspear’s and Geminate’s) wasn’t required. All but just 1 (i think ) loot tokens have been collected, so we have tons of materials, but will they suffice for long, we’ll see 😉
