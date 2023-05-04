After our last scenario – the famous defeat in the boss encounter #21 Realm of Endless Frost – the spirits maybe were not low, but definitely not the best ones. The world of Frosthaven is very unforgiving but at the same time – very interesting.
So it was time to recover. In the meantime we learned that Konrad will not be able to take part in this session (and will have even more difficulties to continue at all) so a good friend of Kuba J – Tomek – joined us as Drifter. That way we had chance to once again play in the full, 4-player team.
PS. make sure to read till the end – one huge development occurred this time…
As for scenario, it had to be something light and straightforward. We did not want our new companion overly scared; on the other hand – we needed a victory to boost up the morale. So the choice went on #5 Frozen Crypt. This is first adventure in the Algox path of the main campaign and pretty quick one – we shall see details in a moment.
The full composition of our team did not changed greatly, as it was following:
- Blinkblade (me) – recently promoted to level 4
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 4
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 3
- Drifter (Tomek, our new companion) – level 3
Let us see how it went!
Session report
So here you have our scenario:
Two, black dots below the adventure name means this is medium complexity; the goal objective is very straightforward – or at least it seems so as sometimes it might develop into completely new task. All in all should be a good starting point for Tomek.
As always, picture being worth a thousand words, let us follow a photo-rich session report.
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
I would not call it piece of cake; still, scenario was reasonably ok especially for a new player. Proper usage of strengths of our characters – and avoiding their weaknesses – resulted in perfect composition which overcame all the obstacles.
Outpost Phase
Then we of course did the Outpost phase; as last time we finished really late, that session we had two such phases – before scenario (overdue one) and after it. This is what we did.
Summary
That was an interesting scenario, new companion in our group and… first retirement! I admit, I will be missing that crazy Blinkblade, with all those time tokens, Fast and Slow turns and incredible palette of possibilities to inflict damage and pain. Pity I did not manage to play till Level 9 but new characters await! And it already from the next scenario!
See you in next Session Report!
Quite shocking for us, it was the first time we’ve ecnountered enemies that have different abilities depending on their quality. We had to figure out that elites are melee and normal are performing ranged attacks. The retaliation from elites was little problematic, Geminate and my Bannerspear quickly went down with health and took us a bit to recover, but when it was needed our Drifter started healing and taking hits instead of us. The final room appeared to be fairly easy, but if we didn’t destroy the altar on the 2nd turn, it could turn bad quick(dfensive buffs by Drifter wouldn’t last too long). Fun game, decent amount of loot.
