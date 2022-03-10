With Frosthaven finally on the horizon, I am starting new series of “Monster Analysis & Strategies” – similar to what was created for Gloomhaven. In those materials I present various enemies and monsters from this world – providing detailed analysis on opponents skills and abilities. Of course, this is based on preview materials and information gathered from various sources – so the final version might be slightly different.

Anyway, please enjoy the initial material about LURKERS:

On top of above movie, the materials I used which you might find useful and would like to further analyze.

Lurker Clawcrusher

Lurker Mindsnipper

Lurker Wavethrower

That is all for today – more to come!