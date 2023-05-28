In my previous report, on #22 Ice Floes scenario, I mentioned that our Drifter achieved the requirements for the retirement. Actually, almost achieved because as it occurred, he has to play couple of scenarios in order to fully achieve this and be able to change the character. So, it was pretty obvious, that this week we will be playing exactly the adventure which will help him in reaching this goal!

Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:

Our group is still pretty balanced and increasingly experienced; that does not mean that we are ready to play on Very Hard difficulty – Frosthaven is definitely much more complex than Gloomhaven and Hard level is just enough for us. As for the composition of the team, it looks like this:

Deathwalker (me) – level 2 (recently promoted!)

Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 4

Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5 (recently promoted!)

Drifter (Tomek) – level 4 (recently promoted!)

Now, would such formidable group have any problems with retirement scenario of one of us? Hopefully not!

Session report

Here is our adventure:

Our Drifter was collecting tons of wood for his retirement and now needs to bring three soil samples from Radiant Forest; it would be very interesting how he is going to get them – by simply destroying Earth Daemons and looting the sample which falls out of them! Not only this was special, but you need to see the map to understand…

PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.

Session Report

Here is the initial set-up of the game; in the main room we have tons of imps (and they will curse us like hell!), very fast Drakes and slow but formidable Earth Daemon.

Now, let us have a different view on the map; in order to reach the areas far from the central one, you need to travel, losing two cards to discard. We have connections between A and C, B and D as well as E and F. Of course, one might suspect that the Earth Daemons will be in bots of those rooms.

Let the fight begin! Drakes are suspiciously static but Imps are putting so many Curses on us that their deck runs out! Still, some good Sledgehammer bring two of the monsters to the Stun condition – rarely seen occurrence in world of Frosthaven.

In the end we not only dispatch all enemies, but I have enough time to spawn four shadows – of course, “Call to the Abyss” helps a lot!

We were considering splitting and tackling each room in pairs. What a carnage and failure it would be… Second room is full of enemies!

But we work on them systematically – although, we start to run out of cards!

The third room is longest and it is also time to start brining cards for experience and in order to quickly deal with those creatures.

In the process my Deathwalker succumbs to exhaustion but other than that, we are victorious!

A decently interesting scenario, fitting our expectations for the retirement mission. Second one will be played in 2-3 weeks according to the Frosthaven calendar.

Outpost Phase

First of all, we unlocked second retirement scenario (which entered calendar in 2-3 weeks). On top of this, another Lurker mission is now available – and we are pretty advanced in that branch of the campaign!

But the biggest thing happened later; OUR BANNER SPEAR RETIRED!

His retirement brought very interesting building – Inn – which we of course immediately constructed!

Kuba J after his Banner Spear retirement decided to switch to Trapper. That character will be spawning multitude of negative and positive (!) traps as his main actions; interesting to see how it would play out!

Summary

We are glad that our Drifter is one step closer to his retirement; still, with so many new characters recently (Deathwalker, now Trapper, soon replacement for Drifter) we would need to learn completely different style of play as a group. Exciting times!

See you in next Session Report!

