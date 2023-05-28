In my previous report, on #22 Ice Floes scenario, I mentioned that our Drifter achieved the requirements for the retirement. Actually, almost achieved because as it occurred, he has to play couple of scenarios in order to fully achieve this and be able to change the character. So, it was pretty obvious, that this week we will be playing exactly the adventure which will help him in reaching this goal!
Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:
#1 Town in Flames #2 Algox Scouting #4 Heart of Ice #5 Frozen Crypt #7 Edge of the World #8 Crystal Trench
Our group is still pretty balanced and increasingly experienced; that does not mean that we are ready to play on Very Hard difficulty – Frosthaven is definitely much more complex than Gloomhaven and Hard level is just enough for us. As for the composition of the team, it looks like this:
- Deathwalker (me) – level 2 (recently promoted!)
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 4
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 5 (recently promoted!)
- Drifter (Tomek) – level 4 (recently promoted!)
Now, would such formidable group have any problems with retirement scenario of one of us? Hopefully not!
Session report
Here is our adventure:
Our Drifter was collecting tons of wood for his retirement and now needs to bring three soil samples from Radiant Forest; it would be very interesting how he is going to get them – by simply destroying Earth Daemons and looting the sample which falls out of them! Not only this was special, but you need to see the map to understand…
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Session Report
A decently interesting scenario, fitting our expectations for the retirement mission. Second one will be played in 2-3 weeks according to the Frosthaven calendar.
Outpost Phase
Kuba J after his Banner Spear retirement decided to switch to Trapper. That character will be spawning multitude of negative and positive (!) traps as his main actions; interesting to see how it would play out!
Summary
We are glad that our Drifter is one step closer to his retirement; still, with so many new characters recently (Deathwalker, now Trapper, soon replacement for Drifter) we would need to learn completely different style of play as a group. Exciting times!
See you in next Session Report!