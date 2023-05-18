After the last week’s difficult experience with #14 Jagged Shoals, the idea was to play something less challenging. We have new companion in the team – Tomek – with still relatively short experience in Frosthaven and it would be good to build it up in some less crazy way 🙂 Did we succeeded and have chosen adventure which gave some respite? Well, let us see!
Our Frosthaven Campaign in scenario order:
But before this, as always reminder regarding our merry company composition. As stated last week, it seems that we finally settled on four-player group, which seems to be pretty versatile – although a bit imbalanced due to my retirement:
- Deathwalker (me) – level 1
- Banner Spear (Kuba J) – level 4
- Geminate (Kuba G) – level 4
- Drifter (Tomek) – level 3
We have good support (Banner), damage dealer (Deathwalker), versatile attacker (Geminate) as well as tank with some special skills (Drifter). So hopefully we should be fine!
Session report
Let us move to our scenario; here it is:
We are proceeding with the Lurkers path of campaign; we somehow like those creatures 🙂 During our travel we collected shards from some mysterious crown. Evidently they have some special meaning for those monsters. You can tell this as while we were sailing through the Biting Sea, we were attacked by them! Now, it is time to repeal the attack!
PS. Feel free to click on below images for full details.
Session Report
After the need to play on Normal Difficult the last scenario (really, we were not able to tackle #14 Jagged Shoals any other way) we came back to our usually play on Hard (+1 level above the recommended). We really hoped Ice Floes will be nice, short and straightforward scenario. Below picture-rich session report:
Long, sometimes tense but enjoyable scenario which brought us a lot of loot and experience. Speaking of the latter, we had as many as three (!) level-up after this adventure: Deathwalker to level 2, Drifter to level 4 and Geminate to level 5 (and possibility thus to play solo scenario!)
Outpost Phase
Once we came back to Frosthaven, the Outpost phase started. Here are the highlights – remember, it is already a winter here!
On the other hand, we unlocked two other scenarios – first #104, which is connected to mysterious key we found; and second, #69 which is retirement adventure for our good Drifter! We have now pretty decent number of open scenario to play and shall choose one of them for next meeting!
Last but not least, we got our first attack! It was not the strongest one (Strength of 20) and we had enough soldiers to get additional defense and advantage, but still, the thrill was there! Glad we positively started with that art of Frosthaven campaign!
Summary
First scenario during the winter – while adventure itself was of medium-difficulty, all the events – Road, Outpost, etc. – were really much more challenging. But that is the specific of that season and we would need to learn how to cope with that. Next game soon!
See you in next Session Report!
After those few scenarios we’ve already passed we all can probably agree that Frosthaven is way more complex and the difficulty level has been increased(in comparison to its prequel – Gloomhaven). A lot of special rules in many scenarios (some may be confusing, especially if game isn’t in your native language), sometimes for our advantage, sometimes for the disadvantage. It’s easy to make some errors in this scenario, but even if we did, that probably wouldn’t change much, we were far away from sinking(monsters needed to destroy more few more planks to sink our ship). In FH players are often quickly overrun by enemies, and don’t have much free time for preparations. Each turn counts, sometimes even if played almost perfect, but without luck you may losse a game. This scenarios could easily end up as a quick loss, but we were lucky that enemies usually picked fairly good action cards, giving us time to kill them, before they would sink our ship.
