People Power: Insurgency in the Philippines, 1981-1986 is volume XI of the popular COIN (COunter INsurgency) series originally designed by Volko Ruhnke. This is one of only two games in the COIN series that feature three separate factions, instead of the customary four.

The first faction is the Government , symbolized by the personal rule of Ferdinand Marcos, his wife Imelda, and his political cronies and military forces. Second are the Insurgents represented by the New People’s Army (or NPA). The NPA sought a national uprising from both the urban and rural populace. Finally, the third faction are the non-violent Reformers , embodied by Aquino’s widow, Corazon. She, along with her allies and supporters in that moment of tragedy, revived a platform of social justice and unrelenting momentum that would irrevocably change the Philippine political landscape immeasurably.

Let us have today a first look at this newest COIN, showing what are the contents of thew box but also discussing some of the new rules incorporated into the series. Enjoy!