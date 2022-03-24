With Let me continue with the Frosthaven “Monster Analysis & Strategies” series – similar to what was created for Gloomhaven. Based on preview materials and information gathered from various internet sources I am analyzing what will await us in that great game!
Please enjoy the second material – this time about UNFETTERED:
Other articled in the world of Gloomhaven & Frosthaven: FROSTHAVEN: First look – starting characters (1/2) First look – starting characters (2/2) GLOOMHAVEN: Strategy guide - Brute Strategy guide - Spellweaver Strategy guide - Doomstalker Strategy guide - Tinkerer Strategy guide – Soothsinger Most often errors and overlooked rules Monsters analysis & strategies – Earth, Flame and Frost demons Monsters analysis & strategies – Night, Sun and Wind demons Monsters analysis & strategies – Inox Monsters analysis & strategies – The Undead Monsters analysis & strategies – Drakes Monsters analysis & strategies – Vermlings Monsters analysis & strategies – The Dark Creatures
On top of above movie, the materials I used which you might find useful and would like to further analyze.
Ruined Machine
Robotic Boltshoter
Steel Automaton
Flaming Bladespinner
That is all for today – more to come!
logically – wound/poison doesn’t work against automatons, they have some pretty nasty abilities(even stun), seem more interesting than those from gloomhaven.
LikeLiked by 1 person