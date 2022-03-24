With Let me continue with the Frosthaven “Monster Analysis & Strategies” series – similar to what was created for Gloomhaven. Based on preview materials and information gathered from various internet sources I am analyzing what will await us in that great game!

Please enjoy the second material – this time about UNFETTERED:

On top of above movie, the materials I used which you might find useful and would like to further analyze.

Ruined Machine

Robotic Boltshoter

Steel Automaton

Flaming Bladespinner

That is all for today – more to come!