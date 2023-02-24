It is already two years since we started our regular, PBEM (Play By EMail) Combat Commander games with Dave. We went through all 12 CC Europe scenarios (Combat Commander Europe – playing all 12 Base Game Scenarios – statistical analysis) and now hit eight battle in the Pacific series. Of course, those sessions were interspersed by other titles (like Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul – playing as Gauls or Bayonets & Tomahawks – playing with Dave) but still, Combat Commander was our main title.
Let us see how that last Pacific scenario went for us. I can do a little spoiler by saying we never before played till the moment one side is completely wiped out…
Combat Commander Europe campaign: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line #12 Misty Mountain
Combat Commander Pacific campaign: #A Grassy Knoll #B Ambush at Mogaung #C Ichiki Attacks #D Operation Cherry Blossom #E West Tank Barrier #F Stalemate #G Bitter Creek
#H Dog plus Eight depicts another “last line of defense” in the Pacific struggle between Americans and Japanese soldiers. We are at the end of the war, it is 1945. I am playing Japanese (me, defender posture) who has to keep key objective point on the hill. On the other hand US Forces (Dave, attacker posture) has to take those hills and wipe out my forces in the process. Thanks to extensive Cave system, my soldiers will have not only nice cover, but also good way of moving around.
That will be very interesting game to play!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
Well, that was tough scenario for my Japanese and positioning them in usual way – at the edges of the hill, in well-covered positions (Caves) completely backfired on me. The amount of lead US troops were able to bring against my defenders was incredible and mind-blowing. When it was supported by such great cards like Enfilade, Sustained Fire or Marksman, I had little to do. Still, I fought valiantly till the end and even in last Banzai! charge had a decent chance to kill opponents in melee (as having two Ambush cards).
More reports to come!