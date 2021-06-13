Welcome to the already eight installment in my and Dave endeavor to play all base game scenarios in the Combat Commander Europe. Our enthusiasm is not waning, we are having blast with each new session and still learning new strategies and tactics. Discord for files sharing and VASSAL to play asynchronously prove to be fantastic tools.
Other Combat Commander scenarios in our camping with Dave: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights
What we played this time? #8 Breakout dance – a scenario which brings completely new level and depth in the tactical combat. How is that possible? This is first set-up with hills! They add so much possibilities – for cover, sneak approach, concealment, vantage points placement, hindrance negation – you name it.
It is 1943 and the war is still more or less in balance. This is story of German 277th Infantry Regiment (Dave, Recon posture), completely encircled in January that year near Velikiye-Luki by the Soviets Shock Armies (Michal, also Recon). The relief will not come – soldiers know it. So order has come for the Wehrmacht units to try a breakout.
In this scenario there will be no exit points for Red Army (which set-ups first) and the Germans will try in one, decisive dash to break through (exit points are doubled). It is night, so each hex of distance reduces fire power – bonus for the Wehrmacht trying to sneak-out. Let us see ho wit went!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
What a game! We first thought it will not be so exciting, but once Dave started to energetically moving forward – successfully avoiding my fire – things really sped up! Hills played important role in our game, negating hindrance and adding so much needed Firepower during the night. We felt this game can only finish in devastating victory by one side – and thanks to Soviet advance the Red Army achieved it.
That was refreshing and completely new type of scenario. You can expect more CCE reports soon – Scenario #9 is of course already underway!
Great write-up!
This is the scenario that taught me that, even if there’s a chance everything will go badly, sometimes you have to move just to make something happen. I was sitting around too long waiting for the right cards and it bit me in the butt.
I almost salvaged it in time, but not quite!
