BANZAI! Yes, in our epic journey with Dave through all Combat Commander Pacific scenarios we finally hit a set-up with that Japanese posture! While it took us a bit to play – somehow Pacific games tend to last longer, although often not so numerous in turns – it was still fun. But also a psychological rollercoaster – I have a feeling that unlike Europe installment, here we have more “make-or-break” scenarios. So, let us see how it went!
Combat Commander Europe campaign: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line
Combat Commander Pacific campaign: #A Grassy Knoll #B Ambush at Mogaung
#C Ichiki Attacks is another very special scenario. It is August 1942 and we are on Guadalcanal. Japanese HQ (Michal, Japan, Banzai! posture) sent a detachment to coupe with what was deemed as minor US incursion (Dave, US, Defend posture). Oh, how mistaken they were!
I have only 3 cards in hand – well, Dave have 4 but also all special defender actions. In front of me a Tenaru River with fortified opposite bank. Americans are waiting for me on the there side with their MG well emplaced. Honestly, this scenario looked really daunting and a steel nerve was needed to even dream about victory. And for a long time it was really in doubt…
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
That was very mentally exhausting scenario – moving your troops under enemy fire, en mass, in hope that some of them should survive and be able to break through. Wading in water, stopping in wire, hitting the mines – nothing was spared to my troops. But the reinforcements saved the day – a mighty MG plus additional units managed to pin-down the main source of opposition while the brave Samurais managed to break the US reinforcements.
One of the key moments was definitely break of the allied MG which turned the game upside down – but as we know, such things happen in Combat Commander! More reports to come!
Thank you for not revealing the bone-headed reason I didn’t have a Radio. LOL And Pacific definitely requires that the Charge orders be played live. I can’t imagine trading those files back and forth.
Great write-up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Charge can be very time consuming. I also observed that Pacific takes less turns to finish but they are much more intense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree. Lots of stuff happening each turn.
LikeLike