We can’t stop. We started to play Combat Commander Europe scenarios with Dave in January and already finished four of them! It really got to us 🙂 All of this in PBEM form, using Discord to exchange files and communicate. Today I am presenting scenario number three – #3 Bonfire of the NKVD. So let me invite you to as usually picture-rich session report!
Bonfire of the NKVD again places defender (USSR, Dave) against attacker (Germans, Michal). It tells the story of the delaying action by Red Army during the Barbarossa onslaught – it takes place in June 1941, 2 days after the invasion. We have pretty interesting set-up rules as Soviets can place 12 wires after Axis place their forces. Still, the difference in quality of troops is significant – Militia on USSR side and Regular Rifles on Wehrmacht one. On the other hand, there is twice as much Russians as Germans. So it can go both ways… Over to the report!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
The scenario was very tough for Soviets. We were discussing with Dave if he has not set-up too much forward but seeing his cards – 3 x Hidden Wire and 1 x Hidden Mines (just look at Turn 21 picture) he really had a chance to withstand the attack long enough. I had to fire from open terrain and only brave melee with four Ambushes (unbelievable!) changed the course of the game and actually broke Red Army resistance.
More CCE will come for sure – scenario #4 was just finished and will be published soon!
I’m still not sure if my setup was too aggressive. Sure, the 4 Ambushes destroying my forward position basically decided the game (or at least made it very difficult), but I’m wondering if conceding a few VP and having units able to support each other might have been better.
One day I will replay this scenario and we will see!
Thanks once again for the great write-up.
My friend Michal and I have been playing Combat Commander: Europe through VASSAL and he’s basically been like the drug dealer giving me a free sample so that I then buy everything. I have now bought every scenario pack along with Combat Commander: Pacific, with P500 orders for the remaining two Europe modules (and anxiously awaiting when the base game will be on the P500).
So I guess I should say thank you? 🙂
Anyway, another great write-up of scenario 3 where major things happened and the setup was debatable.
Thanks, Michal, for such a great summary and for playing these with me!
