With great pleasure I would like to invite you guys to already 6th installment in our ambitious project – playing with Dave all twelve Combat Commander Europe Base Game scenarios. With every game we learn more and more about that fantastic system, we refine our tactics and approaches, we learn cards and what the opponent can do should we decide to pursuit some particular path. Today I am presenting scenario number six – #06 Paralyzed from the West Down. As always, let me invite you to picture-rich session report!
It is June 7th, 1944. Overlord – The largest amphibious operation ever conducted – has just started. The German soldiers (Michal, defender) were completely surprised by the speed and ferocity of Allied (Dave, attacker) troops. The extent of the Wehrmacht unpreparedness for such development of events is clearly visible in the rules – I started with only one order by turn, which then slowly grow to 3 whenever Time marker was advanced. Still, I could play defense actions, unlike in scenario #5 Cold Front. Was it enough when facing elite US 505th Parachute Regiment forces? We shall see…
Summary
Well, that was very suspenseful game – with one order initially I could not do much, the important melee went south, the hidden objective proved to be a game-changer. Still, my defenders were able to put up a good fight, broke and rout some of the invaders and in the end lost due to hidden documents left by one of Corporals in Objective 5 (why, on Earth, it would be otherwise worth 10VPs!). I love CCE – the tides of war can be really volatile and you should never ever be complacent and satisfied with result.
You can expect more CCE reports soon – scenario #7 taking place in wooden terrains of Bessarabia is already underway!
Yeah, I really loved this scenario. It was tense but given the vagaries of what happened, there was no way I was going to win without that objective! I don’t think I was going to be able to eliminate enough Germans to win without that.
That being said, if I didn’t have that objective, I probably wouldn’t have left as many troops in that building to defend it. It would have been a more all-out attack.
I’ve noticed that when I win, it’s a nail-biter and when you win, it’s a blow-out.
I think there’s a reason for that. 🙂
Thank you for these great write-ups and also these great games!
