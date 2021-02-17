I am big fan of Chad Jensen creation – Combat Commander series. I mainly play the European version – you can see my detailed review on this – and whenever possible, advocate to other players the advantages of the system: fantastic rulebook, great replayability and what I like most – the presentation of battlefield chaos and confusion in the game mechanics.
Not having too much options for live play and eager to introduce more players to that title, I am continuing series of asynchronous games with Dave (whovian223). We finished two sessions of Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul and after short discussion, decided on CCE as next.
We use Discord for files exchange as well as for online communication – it works surprisingly well despite all those opportunity fire or hidden mines/wire rules. And let us be honest – we play for fun and are able to evaluate who and when would like to interrupt the other side. So let me invite you to as usually picture rich session report from our first game!
Fat Lipki is probably the most often played Combat Commander scenario. That introductory set-up gives a good insight to the new players what the game is about, equips each opponent with completely different set of soldiers (good trainign opportunity!) and is pretty small and short. Still, the results achieved vary as I have seen both sides – Soviets and Germans – winning this scenario. So let us see how it went!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
That was real fun to play with Dave. He has good (although somewhat distant) Squad Leader experience so the entry barrier was pretty low. Our game reasonably quickly started to progress flawlessly and some rule checks / clarifications were the only interruptions. The result was of secondary importance, time good spent – top priority! We had such a blast that almost immediately started scenario 2. But I will tell about it in separate article, once we finished it! More CCE for sure!
I’m not sure if I should thank you or curse you for introducing me to my new obsession 😛
But seriously, this has been so fun and I really need to play this game live someday. Sometimes the wait for the next turn is excruciating!
I’ve had so much fun with this. Thank you.
Indeed, the game is addictive and you just want to play one more turn / one more scenario.
I can’t imagine NOT playing it live, to be honest; I’ve never tried. I need to get it back to the table… Er, um, the Vassal server, I mean. Played about 35 games with my buddy in Seattle last year (huh, wow, that’s a lot), but we’ve been playing other things lately.
Combat Commander has become my new obsession, and Fat Lipki was my initial free taste before I fell into the whole trap.
And I’m loving it.
Enjoy this!
