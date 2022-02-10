Yet once again welcome to the series of Combat Commander Pacific session reports – playing them all in order – an epic endeavor which we undertook with Dave. I must admit, the set-ups in this installment are very versatile. This time we had a chance to taste new posture – Invader – I was actually on receiving side here, well entrenched but definitely less numerous. Let us move to the report!
#D Operation Cherry Blossom is a straightforward invasion scenario. We are on Papua New Guinea in November 1943. 3rd Marine Division (Dave, US, invader posture) lands on Cape Torokina. They face only a company of well-camouflaged defenders (Michal, Japan, defender posture) with the hidden 75mm gun.
I had pretty unlimited set-up options, with multiple bunkers, pillboxes and trenches. I decided to place my forces close to beaches rather than far away near objective points – pretty confrontational, and kind of “all-or-nothing” set-up. Dave would land in two waves, with first pretty hopeless but with a very strong follow-up landing. Let us see how it developed!
Summary
That was again a roller-coaster scenario (I think I am repeating myself in regards to Pacific). I almost destroyed first wave, then I was almost overrun by entry of US reinforcements. Surviving this, I had to give up on my left flank, hoping that the other will be enough to prevent the landings.
Definitely, there were moments of doubt on both sides at different times. Again, I had a feeling that we pretty quickly reached situation, when game was decided – well, my set-up was exactly planned that way, to catch invaders in their most vulnerable position. One thing which helped was also broken Dave’s radio which could potentially do a lot of mess.
Now over to Scenario #D, where Treetop Snipers awaits!
Another great AAR. This is probably the scenario that shifted the most between gloom and optimism and then back to gloom.
