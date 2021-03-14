I am continuing our Combat Commander Europe games with Dave. We had such a blast with the first scenario (see here: Once again introducing Combat Commander Europe – #1 Fat Lipki) that is was a no-brainier that we will play further scenarios. The pandemic situation is not getting any better so it is really great that we can play in digital format.
Again, we will be using Discord for files exchange as well as for any interruptions – like opportunity fire or hidden mines/wire. It proved to be working quite well and game is really flawless. So let me invite you to as usually picture-rich session report from our second game!
Other Combat Commander related articles: CCE REVIEW #1 Fat Lipki #3 A Midnight Clear #4 Closed for renovation #6 One Steppe Beyond #8 Breakout Dance #10 Barbarossa Unleashed #11 Hold the Line #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #025a Fields of Fire #025b – Fields of Blood
Hedgroves and Hand Grenades definitely brings up the complexity level in comparison to Fat Lipki. We have here defender (Germans, me) and attacker (US, Dave). That means different number of cards – 4 for me, 6 for Dave – and many more actions for Wehrmacht (defender type ones). On top of this, American start with radio – which means a lot of artillery attacks during the game! The hedges – famous Normandy bocage – have their defense and move characteristics increased – so seems like a lot of close quarter combat. Let us see how it went!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
The scenario was truly interesting and exciting endeavor. Very good beginning for Germans (first turn elimination of Leader) did not break US morale and they recovered, bringing two more leaders to the battlefield (although for pretty long time we thought Lt.Thomas is an actor – his fortunes were abysmal…). The game was pretty close – like the first one – almost to the end and our multiple Sudden Death rolls on Turn 27 (I think we re-rolled like 5 times) will be long rememberd!
More CCE will come for sure – scenario #3 is already underway!
Lt. Blankenship was the hero of this game!
Took an objective all by himself with just artillery. It was awesome!
Losing a leader on the first round sucked. Then I pulled Thomas as a new leader and I was happy. But then he couldn’t seem to do anything.
This one was great fun! I’m truly enjoying these scenarios. Thanks for the write-up!
I will reblog this on my site soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Dude! Take Your Turn! and commented:
This was an amazing scenario of Combat Commander. Once again I truly have to thank Michal for leading me through Combat Commander. He’s a very good opponent, patient with me and it’s always fun to exchange our files back and forth.
The write-up for the 3rd scenario will not be as good because I totally borked the set-up. But I’m sure Michal will make it entertaining!
In the meantime, read his excellent write-up of our second scenario below.
LikeLike