The journey into the Combat Commander Pacific world continues! It was already our 5th scenario, but if you count also Europe version, we have like 17 battles covered! Each of them different, with various set-up, victory and gameplay conditions. This is I think very vivid in Pacific – the late Chad Jensen imagination really created marvels of design here! Let us move to the report and see what he prepared for us this time!
Combat Commander Europe campaign: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line #12 Misty Mountain
Combat Commander Pacific campaign: #A Grassy Knoll #B Ambush at Mogaung #C Ichiki Attacks #D Operation Cherry Blossom
#E West Tank Barrier is a very intriguing attacker vs defender scenario. We are on Gilbert Islands in November 1943. 27th Infantry Division (Michal, US, attacker posture) is tasked with attacking well-entrenched and well-camouflaged opponents (Dave, Japan, defender posture) who have a sniper!
While my attacker set-up was pretty straightforward, Dave had a lot of options, with multiple sighting markers and half of his forces in Infiltration boxes! On top of this bunker, wire, sniper and Heavy MG. That would not be an easy nut to crack!
Summary
That was again a hell of scenario, with a roller-coaster – daunting start, very bad initial approach by US troops, lucky breaking of Japanese MG, corageous (but could have ended as stupid) dash for enemy lines and then final elimination of opponents in close quarters. Again, I have a feeling that Pacific scenarios can be pretty decisive once you get advantage – I found Europe scenarios less volatile even at the end of the game.
More reports to come!