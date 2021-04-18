When you said A you should say B – the saying goes. Our Combat Commander Base Game campaign with Dave continues. We just recently tackled scenario #4 Closed for Renovation. The possibility to exchange files via Discord and communicate there speeds up any type of PBEM game. Needed interruptions – like opportunity fire or hidden mines/wire – can be quickly handled. Also, we play purely for fun, not always monitoring each and every step of opponent; I am really glad that I had some contribution to getting hooked Dave to that fantastic title!
Closed for Renovation provides another interesting challenge between attacker (US, Michal) and defender (GER, Dave). That again means different number of cards – 6 for me, 4 for Dave – and many more actions for Wehrmacht (defender type ones). On top of this, American start with radio – which means a lot of artillery attacks during the game!
It is end of December 1944 – Humaine, Belgium. Most of Germans were overrun by US 2nd Armored Division but stubborn remnants of 9th Panzer Division occupy a chateau on the end of the city (15 VPs for building in game terms). US CCR (Combat Command Reserve) unit will be tasked with rooting out those stubborn enemies. They will bring high caliber machine guns, artillery and even flamethrowers. But Germans will surprise them with hidden field gun!
So without further delay let me invite you to as usually picture-rich session report from our second game!
Summary
Another exciting game with a critical, turning point – this time it was the fight for the road and elimination of the two very deadly guns during one turn. We discussed with Dave how to better set-up and definitely one of the ideas was to have more wire protecting the road rather then the building itself. We both learned the lot, Flamethrowers proved to be fantastic weapon for close combat and we learned even more how important the good set-up is!
More CCE will come for sure – scenario #5 is already underway!
This was a great scenario and I think you’re right. The Germans need to defend the road a bit more, since they can’t see it from the chateau. Sure, the gun can dominate, but between smoke and possibly a lucky shot, suddenly the road is defenseless!
