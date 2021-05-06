Our campaign with Dave continues. Combat Commander Europe – Base Game – all scenarios played consecutively, one by one, using Play be Email Method. Actually, this is Discord for files exchange and quick consultations whenever there is some question / uncertainty. Today I am presenting scenario number five – #5 Cold Front. As always, let me invite you to picture-rich session report!
Other Combat Commander camping with Dave: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation
Cold Front is kind of attacker (USSR, Dave) vs defender (Germans, Michal) type of scenario. This time it is very cold – end of December 1941 – to the extent that no fortifications of any type can be placed during the game (which hinders defender a lot). Soviet forces just got influx of Siberian troops and are executing another counter-offensive. They are all equipped in SMGs, having short range but deadly firepower. I have only a token force, one of my Weapons is broken, and the sole MG42 is my only hope here…
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
What a close game – I was sure I will be pretty quickly overwhelmed. The idea of double line defensive – with forward and reserve positions – worked pretty well and usually at least one of my groups was able to keep advancing Soviets in check. The move on that frozen terrain was very difficult, not to mention lack of any wires or mines from my side. Great game and a lot of fun for both of us!
You can expect more CCE reports soon – scenario #6 is underway!
This was a very intense scenario. There were a few times when I figured there was no way I was going to break through.
Eventually I had to just risk the move in the south through the marshes and it paid off.
Barely. 🙂
Thanks for another great write-up!!!!
That was indeed very close and exciting game. With some bold moves made by the Russians which in the end paid off!
