Incredible! We did it – we played with Dave the whole Combat Commander Europe Base Game in slightly over 8 months! This was asynchronous gaming, using the Discord for file exchange and interruptions as well as VASSAL to do the actual playing. That was such a joy and fun – organised approach, scenario by scenario, was also very welcome. To the extent that Dave started to play in CCE Ladder! I will provide today the session report from our game, but there will be one more post, summarizing the whole campaign, richly saturated with statistics!
Other Combat Commander scenarios in our camping with Dave: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line
#12 Misty Mountain is a large scenario – you would expect such one as a final battle – featuring the Defender (Dave, Germans) as well as Attacker (Michal, US and Brazilian troops). This is December 1944, and the 1st Brazilian Expeditionary Division – organised and equipped as US forces – spent already couple of months in the European Theater. Now they are helping to assault the Monte Castello – this will be already second attempt to take that hill.
The scenario features massive – but Green – reinforcement for allies. The terrain is one of the most variable in Combat Commander, with various hills, woods, buildings and blind spots. Still, the well positioned HMG can really be a lot of nuisance to attackers. Let us see hoe it went!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
Definitely, that was not my day – my initial melee attack did not work well and when I started to move (too late?) the wires sprung-up everywhere. That is a learning not to sit but to risk and charge forward! Anyhow, this was also a good summary of our campaign – which I will describe in details soon.
But for now we moved our attention to… Combat Commander Pacific! More reports to come!
I loved this scenario. It was definitely back and forth. It started out great for me, but then I started wondering if I was going to be able to hold on long enough.
Great final scenario! Thanks for doing all of these and for being my gateway drug to Combat Commander. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so glad we played all those CCE games. Now time for Pacific!
LikeLiked by 1 person