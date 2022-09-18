After prolonged pause from our Combat Commander Pacific (CCP) campaign – we played Bayonets & Tomahawks and other games – me and Dave are back to our favorite way of spending board-gaming time! It was already 6th CCP scenario for us – so we are half-way through the scenario book. As always, the creation of the late Chad Jensen gave us a lot of fun and satisfaction as well as ability to appreciate how deep and elegant the design is! Let us see how it went!
Combat Commander Europe campaign: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line #12 Misty Mountain
Combat Commander Pacific campaign: #A Grassy Knoll #B Ambush at Mogaung #C Ichiki Attacks #D Operation Cherry Blossom #E West Tank Barrier
#F Stalemate is a very straightforward attacker vs defender scenario – with the assaulting party having truly “uphill struggle” to overcome. It presents one of my favorite Pacific War campaigns – the Peleliu landings in September 1944 (which I have already played in Fields of Fire and D-Day at Peleliu). Scenario features last clashes of this battle – attack on Suicide Ridge. The 1st Regiment of 1st Marine Division (Dave, US, attacker posture) is tasked with attacking well-entrenched and well-camouflaged opponents (Michal, Japan, defender posture), hiding in well-camouflaged positions!
The defender has an option to put 4 caves on the map; the special rule also links all those via tunnels, allowing Japanese troops to move between them with Advance order. The attackers starts in the jungle which allows him to hide the assault preparations. Both sides also had pretty significant mortar presence plus spotters. Which would mean a lot of indirect fire and smoke!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
That was very frustrating scenario for Attackers. The defending Japanese seemed to have enough Fire orders to pin down and eliminate one after another the initial assaulting groups. The deep defense – as you can see above caves were placed rather in the middle and back of the ridge – proved to be great choice, keeping the US troops at distance. Only once huge amounts of smoke appeared the advance was possible – but then a melee counter-attack by defenders obliterated last hopes of successful attack.
More reports to come!