My & Dave’s great campaign of Combat Commander continues. After playing the whole CC Europe we just tackled scenario seven for CC Pacific. As always, we played asynchronously using Discord and Vassal, and despite possible interruptions for fire / wire / mines we find this a very workable solution. It was already 7th CCP scenario for us – so we are past half through the scenario book. As always, the creation of the late Chad Jensen provides us with a lot of fun and excitement as well as ability to appreciate how deep and elegant the design is! Let us see how it went!
Combat Commander Europe campaign: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools #11 Hold the Line #12 Misty Mountain
Combat Commander Pacific campaign: #A Grassy Knoll #B Ambush at Mogaung #C Ichiki Attacks #D Operation Cherry Blossom #E West Tank Barrier #F Stalemate
#G Bitter Creek is a pretty specific and intriguing scenario. It takes place in the thick jungle of the Kokoda Trail, deep in the New Guinea. It is October 1942 and Japanese (Dave, defender posture) who recently almost took the Port Moresby, are retreating in full swing from attacking Commonwealth Forces (Michal, attacker posture).
But there is more to this battle. Firs and foremost, the title creek. Whoever enters it, becomes immediately suppressed! The only footbridge in the center is very treacherous and rusty, to extent that it takes 3 MPs to cross it! Historically that was a nightmarish assault for Australian forces and the game definitely tries to portray that fact. But they have nice ground support, with bomber / fighter appearing each round.
That will be very interesting game to play!
You can click on every image and enlarge it for better visibility.
Summary
That was one of those scenarios with great climax – in this case that was crossing the bridge and close quarters fight between two large opposing stacks. Once the might of Japanese defenders – MG and Howitzer – were broken and the path through the creek opened then it was matter of time before Australians overwhelmed Japanese positions. Congrats to Dave for high spirit and fortitude to play till the (bitter like creek 🙂 ) end!
More reports to come!
This is a hard one for the Japanese because they are so brittle. If you give up the creek, the Australians can just form up and assault when ready. But if you contest the creek, once the Japanese forces are cracked, it’s easy to flood through. Good game!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fully agree with strategic assessment; I have a feeling – like with most of CCP scenarios – they tend to very quickly switch one side without possibility to recover.
LikeLiked by 1 person