With the great pleasure let me invite you to already our 11th Combat Commander Europe scenario which we played with Dave in our epic goal to have all Base-Game covered in a sequence. That particular battle is very interesting and I had already chance to play it couple of times in the past. So the expectation was that it will bring so much fun as previously. And believe me, we were not disappointed!
Other Combat Commander scenarios in our camping with Dave: #1 Fat Lipki #2 Hedgroves and Hand Grenades #3 Bonfire of the NKVD #4 Closed for Renovation #5 Cold Front #6 Paralyzed from the West Down #7 Bessarabian Nights #8 Breakout dance #9 Rush to contact #10 Commando Schools
Time to provide some more details about the scenario. #11 Hold the Line is one more Attacker-Defender set-up, but with a very intriguing twist – a broken tank! It is July 8th 1944 in France; US troops just won the skirmish over the important hill, during which their M4 Sherman was immobilized. The tank itself is represented by the Bunker with MG and Field gun. The Americans (Dave, Defender posture) has to withstand the Elite SS troops counterattack (Michal, Attacker posture) while waiting for reinforcements to arrive. To make things more difficult for my attackers, they have only one column to set-up their forces. Let us see what happened!
Another suspenseful Combat Commander game. As many times said, you should never give up here – the miracles can happen! I will remember for long that melee charge of broken US squad with three Ambushes in hand which almost knocked me out of the game. The luck also smiled to me as allowed for a good leader as unexpected reinforcement.
And now we start the last, 12th scenario of the base game! More reports to come!
It may have been a different scenario if I had setup the tank better. I’m still learning about making sure LOS avenues are open for things like that. But still, if your roll on my Ambushes melee hadn’t resulted in another leader of the same caliber as the one I had just killed, things may have been different!
Good game and good scenario as usual.
