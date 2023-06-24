Let me continue my series of articles for “Inferno”, 3rd installment in Levy & Campaign series. We already thoroughly reviewed the game, analyzed it Campaign element and today we shall zoom on one of the most juicy elements – Medieval Battles!
Should you be interested in previous materials in the series, here they are:
- First Look at the Game (aka Unboxing)
- Teach & Play
- New Mechanics in Levy & Campaign Inferno
- Storage Solutions (based on Cube4Me)
And below video for one of the battles in the Tuscany during the 13th century. Enjoy!